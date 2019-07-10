'Frankly, Megan, I don't give a damn'

How does this translate to more people watching women play soccer in the U.S.? I hope it does but women's pro soccer has not been good at selling tickets.

The ladies won and let's salute them. The TV ratings were great and everyone is happy.

Actually, not everyone is happy. I am not happy and lots of people I've heard from are not happy.

First, the tournament showed that international women's soccer is a total mismatch. In other words, there aren't enough good women's soccer teams in the world. The U.S. is obviously "the queen" of soccer and will only get better because our young women have more resources.

On that point, it did not help that some of the ladies showed so little class, as when they pounded Thailand 13-0!

Second, someone should remind the ladies that they are wearing the U.S. uniform not "blue states." They should show respect for U.S. fans who don't like to see flag disrespected.

In particular, the outspoken Megan Rapione who thinks that she was put on this planet to talk politics:

The players wearing the American flag on their jerseys also have distinct views about the nation they represent -- what they see as the values most important to take a stand for, draw attention to, and speak out about. Twenty-eight members of the USWNT have joined in a lawsuit arguing that the US Soccer Federation is in violation of the Equal Pay Act, since the women’s team makes a fraction of the men’s team, even though they play more games and have drawn in more viewers in recent years. Megan Rapinoe, considered the “heart and soul” of the US squad, does not participate in the national anthem, in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Additionally, the team has offered their support of LGBT rights, with many of the USWNT players and coaches themselves belonging to LGBT communities.

Does that look like a team that looks like America? I don't think so.

So let the ladies go anywhere they please, from New York to the Halls of Congress. Let them take shots at Trump.

Let's hope that the sponsors of the U.S. Soccer Federation remind the players that they sell lots of merchandise or products in the whole country, not just Los Angeles or San Francisco.

And should they go the White House? I hope that sanity prevails and they show up.

As far as Megan, frankly, I don't give a damn.

