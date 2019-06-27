Why President Trump wins in 2020

America is great because President Trump has been doing what he promised to do during the 2016 campaign. It is great because President Trump has captured the attention and enthusiasm of a large and diverse base. The constant obstruction he has faced only energizes his base more. A lot of Americans again care about America.

On Tuesday, June 18, President Trump formally confirmed what we all knew: he is running for re-election as president of the United States.

He made his re-election announcement in front of 20,000 exuberant supporters in a packed Orlando, Florida arena. There were that many or more supporters outside as well, and 120,000 people had requested tickets for the event. In addition to the energy of the crowd, observers reported that it contained more women and Hispanics than previous crowds. That's an ominous sign for the Democrats.

The president's campaign theme this year is "Keep America Great." The president's policies are working. Lower taxes have a positive effect on the economy. When the economy grows, jobs are created, unemployment falls, and people live better. Reason tells us that creating a positive environment for business will result in thriving business. This means minimal government regulation. For business to grow does not require intervention from the government; it does not require huge market-distorting subsidies; it is not helped by the government forcing social policy on business. It does not require that the government tell people how to spend or invest their money. It simply requires the government to stay out of the way. The free market works.

Providing opportunity to people is far superior to subsidies for growing the market. This was the president's platform in 2016. It is working, and his 2020 platform will be to continue building and defending this nation and its people, keeping America great. The enthusiasm for Trump's America has not subsided.

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, continues to drift farther left. The 25 currently announced candidates appear to be in a competition to show themselves as more liberal than the rest. The general theme is that everything Trump has done is wrong and must be reversed immediately. They are saying to the American people, We want to take away your successful and growing economy; we want to open our borders and flood the nation with illegal aliens; we want to eliminate your jobs, depress wages, and increase unemployment; we want to drive business out of this country and back overseas; and we want to increase your taxes dramatically. How do the American people benefit from that?

The Democratic National Convention will be held in July 2020. In the year between now and then, it's safe to say the current candidate stampede will see attrition. In the end, the Democrats will place before the American people a candidate and a platform that promise a lot of free stuff that really isn't free, big government control over people and business, massive uncontrolled immigration, oppressive regulation and high taxes. That is not exciting, particularly when fewer and fewer people require all the freebies because they are now working.

Next November's election will be not the popularity contest the Democrats hope for, but rather a statement by the American people as to whether they want to continue to enjoy prosperity and security or if they wish to give that up in favor of a return to failed, smothering government control.

In today's world, there are many common-sense Democrats whose values do not align with their party of registration. They, along with many independents and Republicans, understand the importance of a free-market economy, low taxes, individual effort, and minimal government interference.

Conventional wisdom says elections are all about the economy. As demonstrated in this article, that may not always be entirely true. An improving economy at election time appears to be a positive influence but not a determinate one. What is occurring in the world and elsewhere in the country is also significant, as is the product the opponent is trying to sell.

The economy will play a role in this election, but so will an inferior Democratic candidate, which appears inevitable, and a Democratic platform that is distasteful to many Americans of both parties. Add to this the reality that many Americans are sick of the distortion by the media that becomes more obvious each day. Americans are sick of the falsehoods attached to the Mueller investigation, they are sick of threats to their livelihood by unelected bureaucrats through regulation, and they appreciate that Trump takes on the bad guys. These people believe that America is a great nation.

If the enthusiasm of the Republican base so far and the "return to failure" character of the Democratic platform, coupled with the unattractiveness of the possible candidates, are any indication, President Trump will win four more years.

