Liberal celebrities make the ridiculous Mueller Report into a play

The Left's attempt to rewrite history and further delegitimize Donald Trump's presidency kicked into another gear on Monday night with the live reading of The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts ." The play, written by Pulitzer Prize–winning author Robert Schenkkan and performed at the historic Riverside Church in Manhattan, was a dramatization of the Mueller Report that extracted parts of the actual text for dialogue. Actors doing the reading included John Lithgow, Jason Alexander, Annette Bening, Kyra Sedgwick, and Alyssa Milano.

Given the partisan political climate, the play seemed to be undertaking the role of Congress — bringing the findings to life and giving the public a sort of thorough congressional hearing that we simply have not seen yet.

The results were powerful. The actors narrated parts of the action, using text from the report, while others acted out the lines as if they were the people in the report. Seeing Lithgow, as President Trump, delivering lines with furious indignation about closing down the "witchhunt" investigation and barking orders to his staff to follow through carried a much greater wallop than reading the dry text.

The irony here is incredible — a fiction based on a fiction. It's not enough that the Mueller investigation was launched as a result of a concocted dossier used by Democrats to mislead a FISA court in order to influence an election (and to overturn a duly elected president) — but when the results of this investigation didn't support the desired narrative, Hollywood actors had to step in to spice up the script.

"Since the release of the Mueller Report, House Democrats have struggled to shed light on the contents of the report and its implications," Zelizer wrote. "Instead, Americans have been left with a lengthy and complicated document which on its own is unlikely to stimulate a political response."

Loose translation: The Muller Report cleared Trump of "Russian collusion" and couldn't prove supposed "obstruction," so lefty writers and actors like Robert Schenkkan and John Lithgow were brought in to use theatrical tactics to massage the report into cherry-picked sound bites to "search for the truth."

Interestingly, this search for truth stops with the already disproven allegations against Trump and conveniently ignores the misleading and fraudulent actions undertaken by Hillary Clinton, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, and the whole gang of partisan operatives intent on undermining the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Then again, the Muller Report doesn't go there. It was only after Attorney General William Barr acted like an attorney general and proceeded to call attention to all the elements and players involved in the so-called "Russian Collusion" debacle that some semblance of objectivity was achieved. This was a big no-no, and it contradicted the narrative being spun 24/7 by the Democrats and their media allies.

According to Zelizer, the play attempts to show "just how far President Donald Trump was willing to go to stifle a major investigation into his administration and into Russian interference in the election."

Stifle, sure. Trump could have lawfully fired Mueller and shut the whole political smear operation down, but he willingly participated in the 22-month probe, which issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, interviewed approximately 500 witnesses, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records, and made a dozen requests to foreign governments for evidence. This doesn't include the surveillance the Obama administration was doing on Trump before and after he was president and the 4 million items seized by the FBI in raids on Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's home, office, safety deposit box, and multiple electronic devices.

What were the findings? No evidence of "collusion," no indictment for obstruction. And the report, which is public for all those who want to read it, has been analyzed and re-analyzed dozens of times by a left-leaning media complex whose coverage of Trump has been overwhelmingly negative 91 percent of the time.

But somehow, William Barr is the bad guy. Zelizer stated in his CNN article:

In contrast to the way that President Trump and Attorney General Barr have depicted the report, Schenkkan's play shows that Mueller's team documented a shocking abuse of presidential power. Billed as "The Play That Attorney General William Barr Doesn't Want You To See," according to the press release, "The Investigation" is a dramatic counterpoint to the disinformation campaign that came out of the administration.

That's rich. A disinformation campaign by Trump. Forget all the inaccurate reporting and press leaks based on false information by CNN and the Washington Post and the New York Times, or how Lanny Davis walked back his Michael Cohen claim. It's Trump who's spinning the facts.

This is exactly why Trump must win in 2020. If he fails to get re-elected, his presidency will be written off as a con pulled on the American people. Sure, Trump won in 2016, but he cheated. He didn't really receive 309 electoral votes and 63 million popular votes, or win approximately 2,600 of 3,100 counties. Russia rigged the election.

To quote Orwell's masterpiece 1984:

And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed — if all records told the same tale — then the lie passed into history and became truth. 'Who controls the past,' ran the Party slogan, 'controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.'

Robert Schenkkan's play is more than liberal propaganda; it's a brazen attempt to rewrite history.