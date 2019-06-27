With Warren getting so many debate questions, anybody want to believe the DNC hasn't got this rigged?

After nakedly rigging the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 for Hillary Clinton, Democrats have bent over backwards to try to persuade their electorate that they wouldn't dream of doing the that this time. They declared themselves "neutral" in this Twitter poll here. They handed out 20 slots for their 24 candidates in this week's debates even though that many no-hopers mixed in with the possibles made for an unwieldy set-up in two ten-person tranches which also cost them more. “The critical imperative is making sure everyone feels their candidate got a fair shot,” Perez told Politico. Even Bernie Sanders has woke up after three years and smelled the coffee, given that he was the one who got the put-up job. Perez also had a slip of the tongue earlier this year and admitted the 2016 party process "was rigged" before backtracking. Rigged? Hey, no rigging this time.

Bzzzt! Fooled ya twice, hyuk, hyuk, hyuk! Based on the number of questions Elizabeth Warren got, compared to those of her rivals, it was pretty clear we know whom the party is tilting toward. Warren was quick with lots of words crammed into tiny spaces in her answers and didn't actually get the most actual airtime, (John Hinderaker at Power Line actually checked) but she did get the most questions, the most camera shots drawn to her. She also got lots of favorable press saying she actually won the whole debate, and well, I didn't think she actually won -- I thought she was babbly and didn't project presidential gravitas, she was like an old lady at the dean's office giving her prissy prescriptions. But all the lefty moderators couldn't get enough of what she thought, and well, who do you think they took marching orders from? These are the same people who won't let anyone onto their network unless they talk about impeaching President Trump. These are the same people Tucker Carlson exposed as being in unnatural collusion with the Democratic National Committee, something of no embarrassment to them, though it should be. We know who they've taken marching orders from in the past. Richard Baehr, an ace political analyst here at AT, sums up the issue very well: "This has never occurred before in multi candidate debate. The fix is in." Given that the rigging depressed Democratic turnout in 2016, what do you suppose the signals of more rigging are going to do to Democratic turnout? Particularly since Democrats vowed to clean itself out of such practices in ... 2014 (and MSNBC reported it). They just can't separate themselves from smoke-filled rooms. Their only hope now is that they can fool people into thinking their nominating process has suddenly gotten fair. Guess what? They won't. Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0