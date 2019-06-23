Trump is a master at setting up traps for Democrats

After thinking about it, I came to the conclusion that President Trump was focusing on two groups of illegal aliens: criminal elements hiding in sanctuary cities and those who are not obeying deportation notices.

A few days ago, President Trump tweeted about rounding up illegal aliens and deporting them. It provoked a reaction, to say the least. It caught me by surprise, especially how vague the message was — i.e., are you talking about deporting 11 million people?

Now we see media reports that the raids begin on Sunday:

Immigration agents will target Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and San Francisco this weekend, sources from congressional offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Miami Herald. Earlier this week, a Trump administration official confirmed that ICE will specifically target for deportation as many as 1 million people "who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges yet remain at large in the country."

So ICE will pick up people who choose to disobey a court order?

The Democrats, who choose to, will now have to defend people in the country who don't obey court orders. I wonder how that's going to play with the people in their districts who have to obey court order?

Also, these arrests will take place in "sanctuary cities." Are the Democrats going to criticize federal agents arresting people violating the law?

It's a good move in defense of the rule of law. It's a brilliant move in continuing to define the Democrats as pro–illegal immigration, in support of sanctuary cities, and calling out ICE agents doing their jobs.

Again, I wonder what Democrat presidential candidate will take the bait and go right into the trap. Probably all of them!

