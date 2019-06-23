Booker condemns Biden for civility to segregationists but has no issues meeting Farrakhan

Fine and dandy. But get a load of who Booker thinks is a fitting sort of person for a meeting : openly Jew-hating Louis Farrakhan, whose widely seen by political consultants as a pillar of the black community. He says he won't rule it out .

Joe Biden's an easy pinata for Democrats, given his long history of associations with the Democratic Party's many, many segregationists. His presidential-race competitor, Cory Booker, famously slammed him for having such civil associations with such people.

Allahpundit at HotAir has the takedown:

This guy just enjoyed three days of copious media coverage for defending the principle that it’s not okay to be cordial with bigots. “Vice President Biden’s relationships with proud segregationists are not the model for how we make America a safer and more inclusive place for black people, and for everyone,” Booker declared in a statement released on Wednesday. At the time, that sounded like a principled moral rebuke to Biden’s transactionalist approach to segregationist colleagues.

...and...

It turns out that the key words in Booker’s statement were “for black people.” Making America a safer and more inclusive place for Jewishpeople evidently isn’t important enough to keep Cory from meeting with one of the country’s most obnoxious anti-semites [meaning: Farrakhan].

Allahpundit views the whole thing as an exercise in raw pandering to black voters in South Carolina, an early-primary state that Booker wants to win. Some of that constituency views Farrakhan as a great guy and Booker wants the votes of those people who do because he desperately wants to win South Carolina.

The funny part here is that while Old Joe had to take it from Booker on his segregationist buddies, he is very unlikely to bring up Booker's flaming hypocrisy, Allahpundit thinks, probably correctly, even though it would be such an easy one to campaign on.

That's because there's a pretty ugly orthodoxy emerging among Democrats: Hating Jews O.K., hating Blacks not O.K. The party of segregation really is something, an amazing party of hypocrisy. Which rather says a lot about how much both Biden and Booker thinks they can get away with and still win Jewish voters.

This will be a good one to watch for how it plays out. There's not a Democrat out there who will condemn Farrakhan, not even President Clinton, who was last seen side by side with the man at Aretha Franklin's funeral. President Obama also has been seen side-by-side with Farrakhan in at least one picture, too. Up until now, Obama had the media cover it up for him when it was important, and Clinton tried to.

But Booker isn't even pretending to shun this freak. Apparently, there's no limit on meetings with anti-Semites for Democrats now. Joe Biden must be eating his heart out.

