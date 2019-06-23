Does this ‘settled science’ look familiar?

The following article by the Associated Press was published in the Washington Post and many other newspapers across the country on November 22, 1922, almost 100 years ago:

The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot.

Reports from fishermen, seal hunters and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard of temperatures in the Arctic Zone. Exploration expeditions report that scarcely any ice has been met as far north as 81 degrees 29 minutes.

Soundings to a depth of 3,100 meters showed that the Gulf Stream was very warm. Great masses of ice have been replaced by moraines of earth and stones while at many points well known glaciers have entirely disappeared.

Very few seals and no white fish are found in the Eastern Arctic, while vast shoals of herring have never ventured so far north in the old seal hunting ground. Within a few years it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coastal cities uninhabitable.

It would be much cheaper for media outlets to just reprint this article every few weeks, instead of hiring college-educated journalists, since this is essentially what we are told today. They wouldn't even have to pay for artificial intelligence. It takes no intelligence to push an agenda with no questions. An old mimeograph machine could handle this.

It is very dangerous to our freedom and prosperity when journalists are pushing an agenda for big government instead of doing their job.