Joe Biden is relishing a fight with Trump over China

Yes, you read that right. China Joe Biden is looking forward to squaring off with President Donald Trump on the question of the terms of trade with China. Biden staked out his position in Iowa last month, saying sarcastically, "China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. They're not competition for us." Continuing in that line of thought, this week, Biden blew off worries about China by telling a New Hampshire audience: "Our workers are literally three times as productive as workers ... in Asia. So what are we worried about?" Maybe, just maybe, American workers are worried about the coolie wages in China, huge government subsidies for Chinese companies, and Chinese barriers to U.S. exports. Millions of middle-class American jobs didn't disappear by accident. Many of those jobs' losses were the direct result of Chinese economic aggression on the U.S. The U.S. political establishment was oblivious (or bought off) while our manufacturing base was being hollowed out.

To show that he's serious, the Biden campaign is doubling down on China. According to the South China Morning Post, Biden's top aides say their man's recent rhetoric on China's rise being overblown was not one of Biden's usual gaffes. "They say Biden relishes going to battle with Trump over China, certain that his message of confidence in America's might will prevail over Trump's alarmist rhetoric and tariff-driven trade war with Beijing." This type of talk prompted Bernie Sanders to tweet, "It's wrong to pretend that China isn't one of our major economic competitors." That is putting it mildly. Throughout his long political career, Biden was never known as a bright bulb. But his comments on China after decades of Chinese economic and cyber-warfare against America are staggering, even for him. There are two reasons for China Joe to take such a position, aside from him being stupid. First, he's defending his record. Biden claims he played a role "in a 2015 deal between China and the U.S. to curb cyber espionage on private companies, attacks that often saw China stealing trade secrets from U.S. firms." Biden's aides added that their man "helped persuade Xi [Jinping] that commercial spying was a separate issue from the more traditional, and more acceptable political espionage both government have long carried out." Only a cynic would ask how, then, China managed to steal hundreds of billions of dollars of American technology and intellectual property each year since Joe put his foot down. Incredibly, Biden believes that the Obama administration outsmarted the Chinese on a host of issues. And he thinks he has a special rapport with Chinese president (dictator) Xi Jinping. A more realistic take on Biden's alleged "successes" with China comes from Tim Murtaugh of the Trump campaign. He says: "It is little wonder that while Biden was in office he welcomed China's rise and sat back and watched as the Chinese ate America's lunch." As for the second reason why Biden is pooh-poohing the China threat, there's that sordid matter of Hunter Biden, Joe's son. The younger Biden was the recipient of a billion-dollar-plus crony business deal with the Chinese leadership while Papa Joe was vice president. More about this is sure to come. Presently, the mainstream media are not giving the Hunter Biden–China story much attention, but that will change. And should Biden survive the Democrat primaries, Trump will scorch him about this blatant corruption. This will be a charge for which Biden has no defense. Say what you will about the Chinese, but they drive a hard bargain. When they buy American politicians, they expect to get their money's worth. That is exactly what Joe Biden is giving them.