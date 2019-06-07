Are we the Stupidest Generation?

Seventy-five years ago yesterday, our greatest generation stormed the beaches of Normandy to pound the fetid bile out of socialism. The Stupidest Generation has been honoring that sacrifice with a politically, historically, and philosophically lazy narcissism. Conspicuous consumption became the surrogate for liberty and personal responsibility. We've shown our respect by allowing our constitutional republic to slip perilously close to the rocky cliffs of socialism.

Yes, that socialism. Time Magazine acknowledged Hitler's magnificent socialist achievements by honoring him as its 1938 Man of the Year. His more Hegelian approach had him blending a state-controlled capitalism with tyrannical dictatorship. Hitler never did like the dull, gray masses produced by Lenin's more Marxist rendition. He did, however, like Lenin's death camps and stole the idea. It amazes me that almost none of our best voices points out the very real danger — at least not with any frequency or clarity. We're so focused on getting justice for the crimes committed by the Deep State that we've lost sight of the gigantic socialist apparatus that ties all of this together. From Clinton, Mueller, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, and Baker to Obama, Brennan, Clapper, Ohr, Preistap, Yates, Rice, and Lynch (and far beyond), this has been a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the will of the people. But why? Dictatorship. Socialists have murdered well more than 100,000,000 innocent folks in the past 102 years, often in ghastly ways. This same form of socialism is alive and well in American politics. It is lying below the surface — and all they allow us to see are its brightly colored deceits. Mayor Pete and his daddy love the socialist Antonio Gramsci, who said, "Socialism is precisely the religion which must overwhelm Christianity[.] ... In the new order, socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches and the media by transforming the consciousness of society." They could not beat us from without, but they are quietly succeeding from within. We are one fraudulent major Democrat election win away from having real justice slip away. Hannity likes to say "we'll lose the country as we know it" — but what does that even mean? The reality is that we are in grave danger. For the socialist left, power makes principles, morality, ethics, the law, and even our constitution irrelevant. When they get that power back, folks are going to pay. Consider that there are at least two major factors in play here: they lust for absolute power, and they wish to bury very real felonies...forever. Socialism is a horrific political cancer — and we have it. The symptoms are appearing everywhere, but we carry on as if the body politic might just be suffering a bit of a cold. If we don't wake up soon, surely history will look back and deem us "The Stupidest Generation." Peter J. Kennedy is an American.