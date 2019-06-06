Dems need to be careful what they wish for

Maybe they should think that over, as Andrew Kerr of the Daily Caller News Foundation reminds them:

It’s always dangerous to call for a standard for President Trump that you cannot live up to yourself. With Nancy Pelosi reportedly out to imprison President Trump , and House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings claiming that he “ deserves the mark of impeachment , top Democrats seem to be calling for serious penalties for misconduct. Real law & order fanatics?

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings’s wife has funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars from her charity to her private for-profit organization, according to a previously undisclosed cost-sharing arrangement that multiple experts said raises red flags.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings’s charity, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS), paid her for-profit venture, Global Policy Solutions LLC, over $250,000 in “management fees” between 2013 and 2015, according to the charity’s audited financial statements covering those years. The management fees were paid in addition to a cost-sharing agreement where the charity pays for its share of equipment, personnel and other expenditures.

Rockeymoore Cummings’s charity is funded by companies with interests before her husband’s congressional committee, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It’s self-dealing. It’s taking the charity’s resources and turning them into personal profits,” National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) investigator Tom Anderson told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “IRS law doesn’t allow a charity for this purpose. This isn’t for the public interest, this is for her personal interest. You can’t do that.”

Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, listed his wife’s LLC on his most recent financial disclosure reports as an asset worth between $250,001 and $500,000.

The NLPC filed an IRS complaint against Rockeymoore Cummings’s charity and LLC in May, alleging that companies with interests before the House Oversight Committee are potentially buying favorable treatment from the congressman through their donations to the charity.

“The problem is there are millions of dollars coming into these entities from corporations and special interests with business before Elijah Cummings, and any time you have that, every rule has to be followed or else it opens the door for massive corruption,” Anderson previously told TheDCNF.

Multiple nonprofit experts are questioning why Rockeymoore Cummings’s private company charges a 5% management fee to her charity on top of a cost-sharing agreement.

Elijah Cummings (Caricature by Donkey Hotey)

Cummings is far from the only DC “public servant” whose family has done very well by the federal employee ostensibly doing good. Check out the fortunes of the spouses of Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein. Die-hard Trump haters who claim that a foreign diplomat checking in at a Trump Hotel constitutes an emoluments clause infraction ought to think over the standards they want applied to federal office holders. Like Mr and Mrs Cummings.