Pelosi's private vow to jail Trump has all the earmarks of her 'cut your head off' character

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told senior Democrats that she’d like to see President Donald Trump “in prison” as she clashed with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler in a meeting on Tuesday night over whether to launch impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi met with Nadler (D-N.Y.) and several other top Democrats who are aggressively pursuing investigations against the president, according to multiple sources. Nadler and other committee leaders have been embroiled in a behind-the-scenes turf battle for weeks over ownership of the Democrats’ sprawling investigation into Trump.

Nadler pressed Pelosi to allow his committee to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump — the second such request he’s made in recent weeks only to be rebuffed by the California Democrat and other senior leaders. Pelosi stood firm, reiterating that she isn’t open to the idea of impeaching Trump at this time.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting. Instead of impeachment, Pelosi still prefers to see Trump defeated at the ballot box and then prosecuted for his alleged crimes, according to the sources.

So, publicly, she's been saying impeaching Trump is "not worth it" and privately, she's saying she doesn't want Congress to use its legitimate impeachment powers, not because she's soft, and not because she's a political realist, but because she has something much, much, bigger in mind than merely throwing Trump out of office. Why use the constitutional impeachment process? Why not root for something bigger - such as the prosecutorial effort going on in lower Manhattan from its U.S. Attorney's office to pin some, any, crime on Trump and then prosecute him to the tune of jailtime.

If the report is true -- and we must counterbalance the press's habit of getting anonymously sourced statements wrong, with our knowledge of Pelosi's 'cut your head off' character -- then it sounds like she's trying to get Trump imprisoned, but not through her own offices, which she deems not good enough, but by watching and supporting the Southern District of New York's claims to wanting to prosecute Trump to the point of prison after he leaves office (which is why they are putting the squeeze to elderly Paul Manafort in what's effectly solitary confinement on Riker's Island, an act so outrageous it makes him a political prisoner).

The sleazy, overreaching tactics of that office, which includes putting elderly former Trump campaign manager in what's effectively solitary confinement on Riker's Island, something that's not done to other white collar criminals, is opposed by Pelosi's opponent to the left in Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It's doubtful the socialist junior congresswoman from Bronx and Queens has any love for Manafort. It's possible she has actual knowledge of Riker's Island conditions, because everyone is a conservative about things they know best and Riker's is in her district. But quite likely, she opposes the tactic because Pelosi is so against impeachment proceedings and prefers jailing Trump by the Manhattan DA's office, probably with her support.

Ocasio-Cortez is a loud proponent of impeachment (which is her right to be as a congresswoman, and whether wise or not, it is a constitutional means of getting what she wants). Pelosi doesn't want anything constitutional as far as her office goes at all - she just wants power employed where it seems to be strongest. And which is the move most likely to preserve her congressional majority, given the unpopularity of the idea with the public. Impeachment would fail in the Senate and it would probably get Democrats thrown out of power in the House. So what better way than outsourcing the whole mess to the "we know how to do this better than anyone" Manhattan prosecutors?

She ought to be asked about this tactic. And what she has in mind. And why, if her tactic is total warfare, Trump wouldn't retaliate against her with a few friendly prosecutors in the Justice department of his own. How about that Mariana Islands tunafish deal and why she got so rich while in public office? And there are plenty of allies in her camp who can be targeted, too.

If she wants total warfare, that's a sorry picture because two can play that game. Maybe Trump needs to send her a message.