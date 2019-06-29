Big tech test-marketing censorship of Trump

It looks like the nation's largest news gathering organization, the Associated Press, is test marketing the public's reaction to Big Tech actively suppressing President Trump's ability to reach voters directly. Given the shocking revelations of the Project Veritas recordings of Google executives and their memos, and Twitter's banning of conservative, it is not paranoid to worry about Big Tech trying to define Trump and conservatives as "hate speech"… "because that's how Trump won," and limiting his ability to be heard. AP's toe-in-the-water, written by Barbara Ortutay is datelined San Francisco and titled, "Politicians' tweets could get slapped with warning labels." It begins:

Presidents and other world leaders and political figures who use Twitter to threaten or abuse others could find their tweets slapped with warning labels. The new policy , announced by the company on Thursday, comes amid complaints from activists and others that President Donald Trump has gotten a free pass from Twitter to post hateful messages and attack his enemies in ways they say could lead to violence. From now on, a tweet that Twitter deems to involve matters of public interest, but which violates the service’s rules, will be obscured by a warning explaining the violation. We’re already in Orwell territory here, describing outright censorship (something that is “obscured” cannot be seen and is therefore “censored” despite AP’s avoidance of that ugly reality) is called a “warning label.” The entire article is biased, quoting the far left smear group SPLC (“It’s a step in the right direction”), but this passage takes the cake for pure denial of reality: "The new stance could fuel additional Trumpian ire toward social media. The president routinely complains, without evidence , that social media sites are biased against him and other conservatives." Hat tip: David Paulin