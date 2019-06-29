The dystopian Democrat debates

The interaction among 20 Oval Office wannabes who took the stage Wednesday and Thursday in the first live televised Democrat debates provided the first opportunity to take the measure of our opponents. A total of 12 debates among the leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are scheduled to take place through next April. I say “our opponents” because these people are not only President Donald Trump’s opponents, they are my opponents, as well. I suspect that most of the people reading this article also consider these Democrat socialists their adversaries, too. The reality is that one of these individuals will get the Democratic Party’s nomination next year and if he or she is elected, our lives will change forever, even more profoundly and irreparably than when Barack Obama was elected almost 13 years ago and undertook his toxic measures to “transform” America.

After closely watching the two debates last Wednesday and Thursday nights, which aired live on NBC and MSNBC – and in Spanish on Telemundo – (video debate 1 here, video debate 2 here) and reading the 42,000 words of the debate transcripts (part one here and part two here), it is easy to conclude that these candidates seem to represent the living embodiment of George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984. Lies, lies, and more lies were the order of the day – just as in 1984. The events’ success was palpable, however – Thursday’s debate drew more viewers (over 18 million) than any other primary election debate among Democrats in the history of American television. In my opinion, all of the Democratic candidates – either wittingly or unwittingly – essentially want to ethnically cleanse us traditional conservative English-speaking Americans who are mostly of European origin – ethnically cleanse us and our entire history, achievements, and culture and relegate us and much of what our civilization has achieved to the “dustbin of history.” (That term was reportedly first used by Russian Bolshevik Leon Trotsky.) Consider: Over the decades, the Democrats and their minions – teachers unions, school administrators, local governments, and school boards – have turned our schools into indoctrination camps for the left. Our colleges and universities, with the connivance and approval of Democrats, are now largely free of anything resembling freedom of speech. They are group think places where conservatives and their ideas have become almost extinct, while the lives of the occasional conservative speakers who venture into the campuses are in danger. The Democrat-dominated popular culture and the mass media, instead of celebrating Western culture as they did during the height of the American Century, have been twisted into depraved cesspools of dark, violent and pornographic entertainment, further brainwashing many of our citizens and addicting them to distracting and destructive trash. The political party of President John F. Kennedy now enthusiastically supports unrestricted illegal invasion and Open Borders. It also endorses abortion on demand – instead of “safe, legal and rare” – virtually unrestricted up to and even after the moment of birth. Meanwhile, all of the candidates insist that the once-bipartisan Hyde Amendment be damned and the government be required to pay for all abortions. The Democrats are anti-religion – or more accurately, anti-Christian – and they label us, who they mock as clinging to our Bibles and our 2nd Amendment rights, as “deplorables.” The law itself has been twisted so that an increasing number of laws go completely unenforced, and major crimes from the streets to the suites go unpunished, with the result that some of our largest cities, almost all of them Democrat-controlled for many decades, have come to resemble Third World hell holes. The tyrannical Big Tech matrix within which we conduct much of the business and interactions of our lives today is run by Democrats and is well along the way towards totally monitoring, censoring, manipulating, and controlling our communications, our thoughts, and our activities. The last nail in the coffin of our most cherished expression of personal privacy, freedom, and choice – our own health care – is in danger of being taken over and controlled by the proposals of outright socialists like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren or one of their younger acolytes, as they force us into Medicare for All single payer health care. And these people – these Democrat communists and their tens of millions of followers – see the Constitution and our Founding Fathers as enemies of their Godless but Gaia-worshiping techno state who need to be targeted and banished. Among other things, they want to abolish the Electoral College and continue to flood the country with illegal aliens – more than 4,500 a day are arriving currently – to ensure that they will win major elections in the future and maintain total one-party political power in perpetuity. This, then, is a capsule summary of the Democratic Party today, as expressed by its leading national political candidates. It’s not “democratic” at all. That’s a total misnomer. It’s a statist, authoritarian, metastasizing mob of Maoists who want to transform this country so it’s no longer even recognizable – except to someone who rhapsodizes the good old days of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. They have said as much: Their hero – their Messiah – of the last decade, Barack Hussein Obama, promised on October 30, 2008 that we were “five days away from fundamentally transforming” the United States into something totally different. Having achieved a critical mass of numbers now and able to smell final victory, the heirs of Obama are ready to finish the task of amassing total power. The Democrats are our enemy and, as Sun Tzu recommended in The Art of War, we must get to know and understand the enemy as a first step to defeating them – or we will be toast. Peter Barry Chowka writes about politics, media, popular culture, and health care for American Thinker and other publications. Peter's new website is http://peter.media. Follow him on Twitter at @pchowka.