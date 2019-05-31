Meryl Streep warns of 'toxic feminity'

Is there some kind of weird truth pill floating around in the leftwing world that forces the farthest of lefty celebrities to occasionally say something true? We know that Cher got her hands on one of them Now we're talking Meryl Streep.

American Enterprise Institute scholar Christina Sommers spotted this from the leading lady of shiny statue-gathering: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Meryl Streep suggests we stop using term “toxic masculinity.” It’s harmful to boys. Plus, she says “women can be pretty f***ing toxic.” She’s right. <a href="https://t.co/DfeyzCGE9K">https://t.co/DfeyzCGE9K</a></p>— Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) <a href="https://twitter.com/CHSommers/status/1134208519828398080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Which, as Sommers notes, is perfectly true. Who doesn't know of a toxic feminist somewhere in the public sphere or maybe in real life? Start with Code Pink. Extend the move to Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein. Add Hillary Clinton and Rep. Ilhan Omar. The list is endless... As Streep says 'f##king toxic." It's a funny thing to hear this out of Streep, or any 'woke' celebrity. Now if history is any indication, Streep will probably go back to spouting leftist nonsense. Cher certainly did - her latest was some sort of assasination bid on President Trump. It's kind of like that movie "Awakenings" of several years back where some people who were all but unconscious in nursing care for many years after meningitis suddenly woke afte all many years and were full of clarity before slipping back into their tragic torpor. Streep would know about that movie - it was nominated for the Academy award for best picture in her heyday, back in 1991.