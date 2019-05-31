Did the Democrats really want Mueller to speak?

What did Mueller say? In fact, nothing of legal consequence, but it will revive talk that President Trump should be impeached.

As my parents used to tell us, sometimes saying nothing is your best card. I guess that Robert Mueller forgot about that.

It did not take long for Charles Blow of the New York Times to go "I" or call for impeachment. He is calling on Democrats to "do their duty":

What the hell is it going to take, Democrats?! What evidence and impetus would compel you to do the job the Constitution, patriotism and morality dictate? What is it going to take to make you initiate an impeachment inquiry? Your slow walking of this issue and your specious arguments about political calculations are pushing you dangerously close to a tragic, historic dereliction of duty, one that could do irreparable damage to the country and the Congress.

Really, Mr. Blow?

Let me ask Charles Blow a question: Can you write an op-ed dealing with the specific articles of impeachment? What law did President Trump violate and what crime did he commit?

I get the feeling that Blow, and many others infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, does not understand what impeachment means.

Blow may want to go back and watch the House debate of President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

First, you need an article of impeachment that proves that President Trump did something illegal. You will need evidence or facts that support that conclusion.

Second, the entire House will have to vote on it. I am not sure that the Democrats have 218 votes to pull that off.

Democrats have a duty, wrote Blow. In reality, their duty is to gather evidence and write articles of impeachment based on information, not emotion.

Keep it up, Charles. You are doing a wonderful job of reelecting President Trump.

