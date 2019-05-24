Didn't China sign the Paris Climate Accords?

I hope that he's reminding China why the U.S. pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords. President Trump was right when he said that the agreement had no enforcement mechanism against countries like China.

This is the latest about China and their "commitment" to environmental concerns:

Chinese factories are pumping tons of dangerous chemicals into the air despite an international agreement intended to halt the destruction of the ozone layer, a study released on Wednesday said. Two provinces in China have been cited as a source of a spike in emissions of a globally banned chemical chlorofluorocarbon, according to the study, published in the journal Nature. “This is a huge problem,” a State Department official told the Washington Post. “If it’s a problem in another country, we’re also going to be suffering.”

I'm sure that it impacts other countries but does China care? I don't think so, and that's precisely why the Paris Accords are flawed. You can't sign accords that carry no enforcement mechanism. Otherwise, the U.S. will respect it and China won't, as we see in this report.

Am I surprised that China could care less about the environment or agreements? I am not. I just hope that Americans now understand why we must stand up to China at this time.

