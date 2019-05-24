Those objective journalists at Reuters report the smashing victory of India’s PM Modi

"His re-election reinforces a global trend of right-wing populists sweeping to victory, from the United States to Brazil and Italy, often after adopting harsh positions on protectionism, immigration and defense.”

harsh

adjective

ˈhärsh

Definition of harsh

1: having a coarse uneven surface that is rough or unpleasant to the touch granite stones harsh with lichen— Nancy Hale

2a: causing a disagreeable or painful sensory reaction : IRRITATINGharsh colorsharsh lightingher harsh high-pitched voiceThe horseradish was too harsh for the children.: overly intense or powerful harsh chemicals

b: physically discomforting The climate there is very harsh.a harsh winter: unpleasant and difficult to accept or experience the harsh realities of povertya harsh reminder of the importance of wearing a seat belt

3: excessively critical or negative had some harsh words for her opponenta harsh critic: unduly severe in making demands harsh discipline

4: lacking in aesthetic appeal or refinement : CRUDEa harsh and sometimes unpleasant book, barren of pretty touches— Brendan Gill