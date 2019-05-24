Those objective journalists at Reuters report the smashing victory of India’s PM Modi
As the global nationalist/populist wave sweeping many democracies finds expression in the biggest democracy of them all, India, the prejudices of globalist journalists finds expression.
After noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “stuns opposition with huge election win,” the journalists at Reuters explain:
"His re-election reinforces a global trend of right-wing populists sweeping to victory, from the United States to Brazil and Italy, often after adopting harsh positions on protectionism, immigration and defense.”
harsh
ˈhärsh
Definition of harsh
1: having a coarse uneven surface that is rough or unpleasant to the touch granite stones harsh with lichen— Nancy Hale
2a: causing a disagreeable or painful sensory reaction : IRRITATINGharsh colorsharsh lightingher harsh high-pitched voiceThe horseradish was too harsh for the children.: overly intense or powerful harsh chemicals
b: physically discomforting The climate there is very harsh.a harsh winter: unpleasant and difficult to accept or experience the harsh realities of povertya harsh reminder of the importance of wearing a seat belt
3: excessively critical or negative had some harsh words for her opponenta harsh critic: unduly severe in making demands harsh discipline
4: lacking in aesthetic appeal or refinement : CRUDEa harsh and sometimes unpleasant book, barren of pretty touches— Brendan Gill
Hat tip: CT guy
