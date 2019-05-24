Another faded entertainer insults the military because Donald J. Trump is president

Prior to the Chicago Cubs' baseball game in Wrigley Field, Cusack pouted in his seat while other fans stood in a brief upcoming Memorial Day tribute to the military who fought for his freedom to do so.

Joining other spoiled lefties indulging in their extended terrible-twos tantrum because the nation's backward folk voted for Donald J. Trump (R) instead of some lady clinging to her husband's uhm...reputation, aging and faded actor John Cusack insulted the Armed Forces because you know who is Commander in Chief.

Explaining his spoiled childish behavior, Cusack whined in now deleted tweets

“I didn’t stand up for Boeing military salute - fast enough for some maga f--- - see?” he tweeted in his defense. The "Hot Tub Time Machine" star was apparently referring to President Trump supporters. (snip) In another post he clarified that he supports the troops and wants them to come home. "Being anti war - is pro troops - pro human -" he added. Cusack tweeted that he eventually stood up “just not on que - like an Obedient pet.”

Oh.

But he loooooves our troops and ""Flag sucking halfwits" because he is "pro human."

Having graced the world with his profound insights, Cusack needed to relax. And so he did. Continuing his self centered, narcissistic ways, he puffed on a cigarette...

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Here's the video of <a href="https://twitter.com/johncusack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@johncusack</a> apparently smoking or vaping at the <a href="https://twitter.com/Cubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cubs</a> game last night in violation of Wrigley Field rules. No word yet on if the team will track him down for a discussion. Footage appears to be from <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSChicago?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSChicago</a> <a href="https://t.co/g3aQFHjKnG">pic.twitter.com/g3aQFHjKnG</a></p>— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) <a href="https://twitter.com/CWBChicago/status/1131656944811421698?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 23, 2019</a></blockquote>

...blowing unhealthy and environmentally unfriendly smoke on players and surrounding spectators, violating the venue's basic rules and common courtesy. But he's the oh so woke, oh so superior Hollywood John Cusack so that's ok. According to John Cusack.

But the thousands of other fans who rose "on que" (sic) are mere "Obedient pet(s)" "Flag sucking halfwits - maga deathkkkult freaks" as opposed to Cusack, a brave and independent thinker.