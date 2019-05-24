Another faded entertainer insults the military because Donald J. Trump is president
Joining other spoiled lefties indulging in their extended terrible-twos tantrum because the nation's backward folk voted for Donald J. Trump (R) instead of some lady clinging to her husband's uhm...reputation, aging and faded actor John Cusack insulted the Armed Forces because you know who is Commander in Chief.
Prior to the Chicago Cubs' baseball game in Wrigley Field, Cusack pouted in his seat while other fans stood in a brief upcoming Memorial Day tribute to the military who fought for his freedom to do so.
Here's @johncusack, staying firmly seated during tonight's military salute at Wrigley Field. #ThatsCub #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/z34LiXnhch— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 23, 2019
Explaining his spoiled childish behavior, Cusack whined in now deleted tweets
“I didn’t stand up for Boeing military salute - fast enough for some maga f--- - see?” he tweeted in his defense. The "Hot Tub Time Machine" star was apparently referring to President Trump supporters. (snip)
In another post he clarified that he supports the troops and wants them to come home. "Being anti war - is pro troops - pro human -" he added.
Cusack tweeted that he eventually stood up “just not on que - like an Obedient pet.”
Oh.
