Al Sharpton says Buttigieg’s real problem is that blacks are ‘homophobic’

“Reverend” Al Sharpton, the self-ordained putative clergyman, is proud of himself for calling out his own constituency for hostility to the candidacy of openly homosexual Pete Buttigieg. While using careful, discreet language (no cries of “bigotry” – just gentle criticism), he tells the truth about sentiment among many African-Americans, especially the church-going segment of the community – the very same constituency to which he panders by claiming the title “Reverend.”

He is proud of himself that he tweeted out a recording of his statement n MSNBC: