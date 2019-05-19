Dem Congresswoman wants most blacks out of her party

Just as “Reverend” Al Sharpton is confessing that most blacks are homophobic , along comes Rep. Pramila Jaypal, the first term Congresswoman from Seattle and some suburbs who is at least as radical as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but for some reason doesn’t get anywhere near as much attention as the comely Sandy from the Bronx. Because “lookism” is a sin to all progressives, it can’t be that our progressive media favor hot chicks in their twenties over veteran civil rights activists in their fifties.

I love it when the leftists that dominate the political discourse among Democrats get intoxicated with their self-righteousness and dreams of “intersectional” solidarity and start reading out of their party anyone who is insufficiently pure. (Republicans are not immune to same temptations, but one of President Trump’s great gifts is his focus on results and downplaying of ideology.)

Because I don’t know anyone in politics who is against all immigrants, I presume Rep. Jayapal is conflating illegal immigrants with legal immigrants. That is a despicable trick that is used to tar people who favor legal immigration, especially if based primarily on merit (like President Trump) as “anti-immigrant.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: "You can't say you're a Democrat if you're against immigrants, if you're against abortion, if you're against gay marriage and LGBTQ rights. I'm not sure what it means to be a Democrat if all of those things are true." https://t.co/Utmasb7B48 pic.twitter.com/bLF30ZXw2S

"You can't say you're a Democrat if you're against immigrants, if you're against abortion, if you're against gay marriage and LGBTQ rights. I'm not sure what it means to be a Democrat if all of those things are true."

Rep. Jayapal made it clear that those homophobic (Rev. Al’s term) blacks cannot call themselves Democrats:

Photo credit: US House of Representatives