A Democrat in Louisiana breaks on abortion

This is from the AP :

As the Democrat candidates for president resist any abortion restrictions, Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana is going out of his way to say he is pro-life.

Nearly three decades ago, when Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' wife was 20 weeks pregnant with their first child, a doctor discovered their daughter had spina bifida and encouraged an abortion. The Edwardses refused.

Now, daughter Samantha is married and working as a school counselor, and Edwards finds himself an outlier in polarized abortion politics.

"My position hasn't changed. In eight years in the Legislature, I was a pro-life legislator," he said. When he ran for governor, his view was the same.

"I'm as consistent as I can be on that point."

A pro-life Democrat?

Am I the only one who thinks this guy would make a great V.P. candidate? Can you imagine a V.P. candidate who can win Louisiana and speak to pro-life conservatives?

Of course, he will never be selected because of identity politics and the Democrats' irrational commitment to Roe v. Wade.

If V.P. Biden is nominated, then he won't be allowed to pick Governor Edwards even if that's their best chance to win. Why? Two white guys can't happen.

Furthermore, the delegates will never accept a candidate who is pro-life.

What do Democrats like Governor Edwards do in 2020? Well, they will watch a chaotic Democrat convention and see President Trump re-elected.

