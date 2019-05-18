A new and growing strain of anti-Semitism

Ilhan Abdullahi Omar of Minnesota, a Somalian by birth, and Rashida Harbi Tlaib of Michigan, of Palestinian descent, are the first two Muslim women ever to serve in the U.S. Congress. They have been given carte blanche to do and spew anything they wish without any retribution or repercussions. These two freshman Jew-haters and anti-Semites did not waste any time to attack Israel and the Jewish people the moment they arrived at Capitol Hill. Like their fellow Muslims, they consider Jews and Israel the sworn enemies of Islam. This hostility dates to the time of Muhammad's own treatment of the Jews in Medina. At first, expediently, Muhammad called the Jews "people of the book" and accorded them a measure of tolerance until he gained enough power to unleash his devastating wrath upon them.

"Israel has hypnotized the world," Omar tweeted in 2012. "May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel." Anti-Semitic sentiment has always existed throughout the ages for no valid reason. However, there is a new strain of violent anti-Semitism now widespread throughout the Left, permeating well into the Democratic Party's lowest and highest echelons and their left wing. It is a raw Jew-hatred that covers itself as "anti-Zionism." For days, the Democrats struggled with whether or not to discipline Omar for her anti-Sematic views, arguing over whether Omar should be singled out, what other types of bias should be decried in the text, and whether the party would tolerate opposing views on Israel. But they could not come up with a way to condemn her simply because she is a Muslim. Muslims all over the world get a free pass simply because elected officials are fearful of being labeled racist, even though Islam is not a race. By granting Omar a free pass, the Democratic Party officially announced that using anti-Semitic diatribes will be tolerated. It did not comfort when 22 Senate Democrats, including five presidential candidates, voted against legislation aimed at curbing the anti-Semitic boycott movement. It appears that anti-Semitism is being normalized at the top levels of government. Is it shocking that the hatred of Jews has seeped into academe, where thousands of professors support the anti-Semitic boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement? Many universities in the U.S. are bastions and incubators of useful idiots. Far-left professors do more than teach their specialty subjects. They feel that they have license to pontificate on any and all matters. That is why they are called "professors." These self-appointed prima donnas cover themselves with the shield of academic freedom. Academic freedom is like liberty — it can be abused often and abused greatly. That is the price of freedom. Yet these abusers of freedom, the far left, will be among the first to be buried under the rubble of a free society's collapse they work so doggedly to bring about. An example: A university professor refused to write a letter of recommendation for his student when he discovered she was planning to study in Israel . Then more than 1,000 of his collogues signed a petition stating they would do the same thing. It is unconscionable to witness such bigoted behavior on display at an American university. Unfortunately, social media have become a gutter filled with websites, posts, and comments that reinforce, encourage, and publicize Jew-hatred. I personally have been banned by both Twitter and Facebook for telling the truth and posting a picture of a Palestinian terrorist. There is no accountability whatsoever as to why Muslim terrorists and their fellow Democrats are free to say and post anything without any repercussions, but a conservative is banned or his account is closed for expressing his fact-based opinion. It is long overdue to have responsible journalists and editors oversee news and editorials, who will put an end to the anti-Israel or anti-Jews bias — which often has anti-Semitic undertones — and present the unfiltered facts. This does not imply that Israel cannot be criticized, but it does mean that it should be covered with the same level of objectivity as other countries and that its actions be placed in historical and synchronous context. In short, the Democratic Party has officially joined other anti-Semitic groups all over the world. The Democratic Party has deliberately put America on a precarious path to lose its freedom, American values, and religious freedom plus many more. We must not only reject, but be as vocal as possible to declare the current Democratic Party as an adversary of the United States and our Constitution. The Democrats' racist and tacit actions against the Jews must be condemned at all levels. The Democratic Party is no longer the party of JFK or Harry Truman. It has become the greatest threat to our national security and America's survival as a nation.