Kirsten Gillibrand turns theologian, lecturing Christians about the 'Christian'-ness of abortion

According to a report in The Hill, she really thinks this :

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, that beacon of morality and paragon of Christian uprightness, has taken to lecturing Christians about what's Christian. See, those darn Christians' opposition to abortion means they can't possibly be Christian, according to the Democratic presidential candidate. In fact, the only people who are really Christian by her logic are out aborting babies or else enabling the entire racket, because opposing abortion, she says, is 'against Christian faith.'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said Thursday during a sit-down with abortion rights advocates at the Georgia Statehouse that laws prohibiting or limiting abortion rights are "against Christian faith."

"If you are a person of the Christian faith, one of the tenets of our faith is free will," Gillibrand said at a press conference, according to CBS News.

"One of the tenets of our democracy is that we have a separation of church and state, and under no circumstances are we supposed to be imposing our faith on other people," the Democratic presidential candidate added. "And I think this is an example of that effort."

Gillibrand's remarks came at a roundtable discussion with abortion providers and physicians, Georgia legislators and women's rights activists following the passage of new "heartbeat" abortion legislation in the state.

That's some 'faith' she's got in the goodness of abortion, which anyone looking at the matter closely already knows is a disaster even to many people who favor keeping abortion legal.

But that's not stopping Gillibrand from trying to shame Christians into supporting abortion as she does, by putting on her pope hat.

Let's take a gander at Gillibrand's impressive theological chops:

Christians favor free will, so that means they must favor abortion, and well, everything else, too — rape, robbery, murder, the whole panoply. By her logic, being in favor of free will means now we let every killer out of the Supermax? Every charmer in the hoosegow also exercised his free will. And every person who's ever stopped a rampaging killer or turned the lock on a jail cell has halted that free will. Continuing with her pinhead logic, those would be the bad guys.

But then she shifts the focus of her argument, mixing up the state with Christianity, which would be about par for a leftist.

"One of the tenets of our democracy is that we have a separation of church and state and under no circumstances are we supposed to be imposing our faith on other people," she said. Never mind that the state isn't the same as Christianity, or that Christianity made the tolerant state we have actually possible. Does she think it's a baby being killed in abortion or not? She skirts that one. Abortion kills babies, and for her, that's somehow some flimsy matter of faith, not an objective reality, the ugly fact of bloody buckets and sold baby parts notwithstanding. To her, anyone who favors keeping a life alive, or a right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, is out there imposing his 'faith' on other people.

It's as pinheaded and stupid an argument as it's possible to make, hoping we wouldn't notice that little shift from Christianity to faith in the state.

What's disgusting is what she is really doing: she's trying to shame Christians into supporting abortion as their Christian duty.

She's actually taking a page from Pope Francis, who once decried the construction of a border wall as the act of someone who's "not a Christian." That too was a political intervention over a policy difference, using Christianity as the stick, and it was so bad he backtracked when now-president Trump called him out on it.

Rather than learning from the pope's example, Gillibrand has taken the blunder as a how-to manual. Coming from someone who knows nothing about Christianity, but who also likes its use as a political stick, it shows just how intolerant she is. No wonder she's polling around zero.

One can assume that Christians will notice. Way to reel in those Christian votes, doofus.

Image credit: Phil Roeder, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0