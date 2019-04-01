Will President Trump close the border?

In September 2016, candidate Donald Trump delivered a speech on immigration in Phoenix. Trump promised to end the flow of drugs, gangs, and illegals coming into our country. "Our country is a mess," he said. Nearly three years later, after facing warlike resistance from the Left and its politicians in D.C., a fed up President Trump is talking about closing the southern border. "I'm not playing games," he told reporters on Friday. If Mexico does not use "its own strong immigration laws" to halt the tide of illegal invaders into our country, President Trump says he will close large sections of the southwest border. Mexico's leftist president responded by saying the Mexicans "are going to help" but it's not their responsibility.

The country's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, tweeted, "Mexico does not act on the basis of threats, We're a great neighbor. Just ask the million and a half Americans who chose our country as home." Ebrard thinks a million and a half legal Americans living in Mexico is comparable to an estimated 20 million illegals, many of them from Mexico, living here in the U.S. Mexico has not been a great neighbor. It is unfathomable to most of us that the country allows thousands of illegal aliens to travel through their country daily for the sole purpose of invading another sovereign nation. The invaders' criminal backgrounds are not known, their diseases are not known, their intentions are not known, and they are costing taxpaying Americans $113 billion a year. In addition to the newly arrived foreign invaders, there are an estimated 20 million illegals already here. Our judicial system, our health care providers, our correctional facilities , our education institutions, and our housing infrastructure are imploding. Thousands of Americans have been robbed, assaulted, raped, and murdered by illegals, many of them deported only to return weeks or months later. The immigration crisis also involves legal American citizens paying for huge numbers of illegals with no interest in assimilating into American society. Quite the opposite, we are forced to learn their language as they take advantage of the welfare benefits paid for by our tax dollars. With Customs and Border Patrol personnel collapsing under the weight of the Democrats' open border policies, the situation is critical, and it is only getting worse. This past week, Mexico's federal interior secretary, Olga Sánchez Cordero, told reporters that "the mother of all caravans," made up of more than 20,000 people, is forming in Honduras and heading to the Mexico-U.S. border.