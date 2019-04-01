Yes, go see Unplanned

On Saturday night, we went to see the movie, and it is strong. I am not a movie critic, so I have no clue about the actors or producers or directors. All I can tell you is that the movie will hit you between the eyes.

As far as I know, you won't find a commercial for the movie based on Abby Johnson's book Unplanned . I have not seen any. Yet it will probably draw millions of people across the country.

This is what Thomas A. Glessner wrote about the movie:

After eight years at her clinic, Abby saw something that changed her forever. She was asked to assist in an abortion procedure by firmly holding the mother's abdomen during the probe on the ultrasound machine. She watched the screen in horror as she saw the image of a fully-formed baby fighting for her life while being systematically decapitated.

Yes, it is quite a scene. I looked around and saw women crying in shock. I have never felt or seen anything like that before.

Unplanned comes at a time that the country is having a conversation about late-term abortion and states are passing "heartbeat" laws.

Let me tell what I saw:

First, most of the women who came for an abortion in the movie were very young and scared. They were advised to pay and get rid of the problem.

Second, I had never seen what goes on in an abortion clinic. This is not the routine operation that you often hear about.

Third, the people who work in these clinics have been brainwashed to believe that this is a "reproductive right" not at all different from a woman getting a nose job.

I walked in a "pro-life" man. I walked out very angry that we tolerate this barbarism in the U.S. Furthermore, the politicians who argue in favor of a woman's "right to choose" are the same ones who break down because we are separating families on the border.

Unplanned is worth seeing! Let's hope it changes some hearts.

