Why we keep losing so many battles

On a recent program by Mark Levin featuring John Solomon and Sarah Carter, there was one statement – or thought – that I find uttered time and time again by some of the right’s best spokespeople, that continually blows me away. Many of our people when speaking of the falsehoods and false narratives spun by the major media (print and television), lament the lack of fairness and objectivity of the media Left. They seem to think that the leftist news outlets -- its journalists and anchors -- are simply not adhering to professional standards and confusing their mission of reporting news with their personal political beliefs. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is true that many of the media Left fall into Lenin’s “useful idiot” category. The Lesser Cuomo comes to mind here, as does Joy Behar, Chris Matthews, and Matthew Dowd. However, many others, though truly loathsome, likely can’t get by on the excuse that they can’t distinguish fact from opinion. The reptilian Bill Maher, John Oliver, and Stephen Colbert come to mind here, as do the vapid Dan Rather and Bob Woodward of bygone eras. These people know full well what is fact, what is opinion, and what is fiction. But the fiction just keeps on coming. Why?

To that answer, I simply say, follow the money. Specifically, the paychecks. To use the old axiom, these clever folks know full well on what side their bread is buttered. They are not confused regarding their objectivity. They are lying! And of course, they know it. Think for a second – if some sensate journalist were to object to the lies (let alone divulge the full scope of the deception), it would not simply result in his firing; he would never work in the media again. I’m sure that if the ultimatum hasn’t been issued in so many words, it is very well understood. We have often wondered why so many Germans in the 1930s went along with the Nazis. Don’t wonder anymore, you’re living through it. So please, let’s wake up, stop sleepwalking, and realize that we are being shot at -- and yes, they do mean to hit us. There is an agenda being followed here. The Left wins either by getting the majority of Americans to swallow their lies. The only chance that we have is to become sufficiently awake and engaged, to allow others to see -- and quickly. It starts by we ourselves seeing the enormity and the deviousness of the lies that we have been sold. Lies, not misunderstandings. What was a trickle in the 1940s and a thin stream in the 60s and 70s is now a full-blown torrent of lies. It starts by seeing that selective coverage of events, of staged protests, of divulged debate questions, of hate crime hoaxes and election tampering hoaxes, all flow from the same source -- a cold, calculated, well thought out plan to assassinate American society, beginning with how it thinks and ending with what its values. To expand on a useful turn of phrase of our late president, Barry Obama, we need to stop bringing “fisticuffs” to a knife and gun fight.