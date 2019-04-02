'All about the Benjamins; baby': Omar under the gun for using $6,000 in campaign funds to buy stuff for herself

Here's WJLA/ ABC 7's report from James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcasting:

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., the controversial freshman House Democrat, is soon to learn the results of a probe into her campaign spending as a state lawmaker in Minnesota, Sinclair has learned, with authorities there having recently completed their investigation and preparing to issue rulings in a pair of complaints Omar faces. The complaints were filed last year, while Omar cruised to election to the House of Representatives, by a Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Steve Drazkowski. In referring Omar to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board, Drazkowski alleged that Omar improperly spent close to $6,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including payments to her divorce attorney and for travel to Boston and Estonia. Drazkowski's filing of the two complaints followed an earlier episode in which Omar repaid $2,500 for honoraria she received for speeches at colleges that receive state funding, a violation of ethics rules for Minnesota lawmakers. "I had observed a long pattern," Drazkowski told Sinclair in an interview from his office in southeastern Minnesota. "Representative Omar hasn't followed the law. She's repeatedly trampled on the laws of the state in a variety of areas, and gotten by with it."

O.K., so what do we have here? She took campaign money to pay personal expenses (the divorce is investigation-worthy all by itself, even if she hadn't been accused of using campaign funds to pay for it, given that it may involve immigration fraud with a marriage to her brother). She also took campaign cash to pay for trips to Estonia and Boston. The laws are strict prohibiting that.

Besides all of this, she also took an honorarium from a Minnesota university for a speech, which as a public official, is a no-no. It was money she was forced to give back.

As her Minnesota rival notes, she does seem to have a long record of thumbing her nose at the rules.

What leaps out is how brazen she is about it. A Republican doing that sort of thing would be drummed out of his committee assignments as he wrestled with his legal problems. And hey, that's no speculation - it really happened with California's Rep. Duncan Hunter who's accused of the exact same thing -- spending campaign cash for a trip to Italy. That accused misdeed got him knocked off his House committee assignments, even as his own San Diego back-county voters decided it was a political setup and re-elected him.

So now we return to Omar, whose anti-Semitic statements weren't quite enough to get her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after she claimed that Jews were "all about the Benjamins, baby." She who smelt it dealt it. She now faces a slew of money-corruption allegations that got Republicans removed from their committee assignments even before such deeds went to court. But there seems to be some sort of exception for her with the Democrats and she knows it. What is it that keeps her from facing any consequences for her own Benjamin activity, and from doing more and more of it?

Double standard, anyone? Even the press is noticing, as the ABC 7 report above shows.

It's almost we're in ... Somalia. And not because of skin color.

Image credit: Lorie Shaull, via Wikmedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0