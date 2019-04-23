Squatting takes on a new meaning in San Francisco

(With apologies to Douglass Cross and George Cory.)

Well, OK, San Francisco's new mayor, London Bream, said he cared, according to OpenTheBooks.com's Adam Andrzejewski, writing in Forbes.

Since 2011, there have been at least 118,352 reported instances of human fecal matter on city streets.

New mayor, London Breed, won election by promising to clean things up. However, conditions are the same or worse. Last year, the number of reports spiked to an all-time high at 28,084. In first quarter 2019, the pace continued with 6,676 instances of human waste in the public way.

We reached out to San Francisco Mayor London Breed for comment regarding our findings and the continued trajectory of the human waste problem. This column will be updated with any response or comment. ...

The city has taken steps to crack down on the crisis. Over the last year, the Department of Public Works instituted what the San Francisco Chronicle called a "Poop Patrol." Consisting of five teammates, the Chronicle estimated each employee earned a hefty $184,000 in pay, perquisites and pension benefits.