Is Michelle Obama the Democratic stealth nominee?

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign launch was supposed to provide a left of center alternative to blunt Republican President Donald Trump’s dominance in the key Midwest working-class electoral issues of national sovereignty and economic nationalism.

Joe Biden joined 19 other Democrat presidential candidates who appear to be serving as crash dummies until Michelle Obama as America’s 6 th most popular and 2 nd most famous public figure jumps in.

“Good Old Joe” expected to launch his campaign three weeks ago following a Washington D.C. speech to the International Brotherhood of Election Workers union where he promised to represent traditional liberal and moderate Democrats that want a president that can be bipartisan to get things done and will stand up to the politics that's "gotten so damn elitist."

But “Crazy Joe” then swallowed his foot by trying to make a joke of his "personal connection" style that has included crossing physical boundaries with women, by claiming he had "permission" to hug the union leader who introduced him. Some males chuckled, but the line visibly angered activist women that see “Creepy Joe” as unredeemable.

The YouGov website rated Biden as 13th most popular and 18th most famous U.S. political public figure. Fans say he is likeable, genuine, and willing to stand up for ordinary people. He enjoys a 47 percent positive and 31 percent negative public opinion. Joe ranked 14th by women and 16th by men; 8th by Millennials,14th by GenX, and 22nd by Baby Boomers.

But as a first stop after announcing his candidacy, “Crazy Joe” appeared at a $2,800 dollar-a-plate fundraiser at Comcast President David Cohen’s Philadelphia mansion. The host committee member included Steven Cozen, who founded and is chairman of the union-busting law firm Cozen O’Connor that advertises how it helps employers: “regain nonunion status when employees indicate they no longer wish to be union-represented.”

Even if “Good Old Joe” gets past his fundraising hypocrisy and videos of “Creepy Joe” smelling women’s hair and putting hands high around their waist, UVA electoral college expert Larry Sabato predicts: “It’s easy to see how Trump can win reelection.”

Sabato points out that the last three modern Republican presidents, Richard M. Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George W. Bush were able to “capitalize” on the advantages of incumbency that include name recognition, inertia, continuity, control of the instruments of government, great fundraising opportunities and a successful campaign experience.

YouGov only rates Trump as the 32nd most popular public figure, with a 38 percent positive and a 52 percent negative public opinion. Trump is also only ranked 42nd by women and 24th by men; 57th by Millennials, 33rd by GenX, and 25th by Baby boomers.

But Sabato warns that traditional polling completely missed the unconventional attractiveness of Donald Trump’s 2016 “change” campaign. He expects Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign’s “base-first strategy” will focus on pounding home to swing working-class voters how he has delivered America’s best job gains and wage growth in 40 years.

The Democrat Party presidential nomination process has been front-loaded in 2020 with California joining eight other states for a March 3 primary. “Super Tuesday” voting will encompass 28.75 percent of U.S. population, including six of the 16 most-populous states.

The Democrat’s most negative presidential nominating battles have usually come in June between the top two contestants, long after the marginal candidates have been driven off or run out of campaign funds. But all 20 candidates will have the motivation and the cash to soon go negative and will be savagely slashing at each in early 2020.

With the feeding frenzy expected to drive down all the Democrat hopefuls’ positives by February, Michelle Obama will be perfectly positioned to sweep the nomination as the most popular and most famous Democrat, second only to her husband.

Michelle Obama enjoys an almost identical 56 percent positive to just 31 percent negative public opinion as her husband. But in what could transformative by uniting the traditional and social activist Democrat Party, Michelle Obama is the millennial’s 1st ranked public figure.