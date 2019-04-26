Cook County judge reams Kim Foxx's office for double standard on Jussie Smollett
The consequences of Cook County state's attorney Kim Foxx letting off Jussie Smollett with no guilty plea and almost no real punishment are playing out, as everyone charged for making a false police report in Cook County now will demand similar treatment. It so well justified that even judges are complaining.
Consider what happened yesterday in the courtroom, where Candace Clark was on trial. Fox32 Chicago reports:
21-year-old Candace Clark of Hoffman Estates says she's the victim of a Kim Foxx double standard, and a Cook County Judge agrees.
On April 11, Clark appeared in the Rolling Meadows courtroom of Cook County Judge Marc Martin, facing a single felony count of making a false police report.
Candace Clark (photo credit: Fox32 Chicago).
Clark is accused of giving an acquaintance access to her bank account and then telling police money had been stolen, something she denies.
According to a transcript obtained by FOX 32, Judge Martin hammered prosecutors, asking, "I'd like to know why Ms. Clark is being treated differently than Jussie Smollett. It's a disorderly conduct case. A lot less egregious than Mr. Smollett's case. I have a problem with it."
Prosecutors were demanding that Clark make full restitution of $2,800 and serve deferred prosecution, something not required of Smollett.
"Ms. Clark is not a movie star, she doesn't have a high-priced lawyer," said Judge Martin. "And this smells big time. Your office created this mess."
Indeed, they did.
Hat tip: Peter von Buol.
