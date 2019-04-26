Cook County judge reams Kim Foxx's office for double standard on Jussie Smollett

21-year-old Candace Clark of Hoffman Estates says she's the victim of a Kim Foxx double standard, and a Cook County Judge agrees.

On April 11, Clark appeared in the Rolling Meadows courtroom of Cook County Judge Marc Martin, facing a single felony count of making a false police report.



Candace Clark (photo credit: Fox32 Chicago).

Clark is accused of giving an acquaintance access to her bank account and then telling police money had been stolen, something she denies.

According to a transcript obtained by FOX 32, Judge Martin hammered prosecutors, asking, "I'd like to know why Ms. Clark is being treated differently than Jussie Smollett. It's a disorderly conduct case. A lot less egregious than Mr. Smollett's case. I have a problem with it."

Prosecutors were demanding that Clark make full restitution of $2,800 and serve deferred prosecution, something not required of Smollett.

"Ms. Clark is not a movie star, she doesn't have a high-priced lawyer," said Judge Martin. "And this smells big time. Your office created this mess."