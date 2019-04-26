Dorian Gray enters the race for president

Joe Biden just announced for president with the best campaign ad that his politically driven scientific polling could devise. The opening round of his campaign video features a shot of the famous Marine flag rising on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

His ad allows me to personally comment, or, as the say, he opened the door on himself. I am named after my only uncle, just turning 18, who was killed during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

As an Annapolis graduate and serving Marine officer during Vietnam and also flying high-performance jets, the Phantom F-4, one gets use to the split-second tragedy of a violent death while serving in the military. The aftermath of one's dying on active duty during World War II was the arrival of the worst Western Union telegram a family could ever receive. That is what occurred to my family in March 1945.

Many years later, I asked my mother what occurred on that fateful day in 1945, when her family was notified that her only brother, Edward, was KIA on Iwo. She said that in her shock and grief, a friend suggested going to the movies. She agreed, not actually caring what movie was currently playing. They went to see The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The plot of that movie, taken from an Oscar Wilde almost banned book, is as follows: "A corrupt young man somehow keeps his youthful beauty, but a special painting gradually reveals his inner ugliness to all."

So if Joe Biden wants to embrace my family's sacrifice for his political purposes, I can first thank him for honoring the Marine Corps but then call him out as a symbolic Dorian Gray. In the movie, Gray asks to keep visually young by invoking the power of an Egyptian cat statute. Joe Biden simply wrote checks to plastic surgeons and hair restoration specialists.

Setting aside his attempt at keeping youthful looks, the real portrait of Joe Biden has most definitely not shown a life's journey earning him the privilege to serve as president and commander in chief.

In fact, his life journey would eliminate him from even becoming an officer, since he is a plagiarist. That fact alone would have had him "found on honor" and dismissed from any of our service academies.

Another disqualification is that Joe has little humility: it was obvious he never served, because he lectures in public on how smart he is. An unwritten rule of military service is humility, never assuming you are the smartest person in the room. This is another round of aging on Joe's portrait.

The next round of qualifications for Joe is his personal leadership ability. His son Hunter was kicked out of the Navy for cocaine use.

The official said Biden failed the test in 2013, but he was not kicked out until Feb. 14 of this year (2014). Senior U.S. officials told NBC News that Biden, 44, tested positive for cocaine. Biden was commissioned in the Navy Reserves in 2012 as an Ensign and was pursuing a public affairs track. He had to get a waiver because of his age at the time of his commissioning.

A central point of Dorian Gray was how badly Gray treated women. On that count, Joe is truly creepy. This is not a Republican or Democrat point; it is simply a point about the honor and respect men should have for women. On this point alone, Joe's hidden portrait must be now be truly grotesque.

Let us give Oscar Wilde the final word — that perfectly summarizes the political career of Joe Biden: "Nowadays people know the price of everything and the value of nothing."