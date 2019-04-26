How the Left is saving me money

Although the Left in recent years has elevated my blood pressure, increased my gastric acidity and made family gatherings a bit more rancorous, I am truly grateful to the Left for improving my bank account. The Left’s recent trashing of the American icon and patriot, Kate Smith, is my best recent example. As a native Philadelphian, I can now cross Philadelphia Flyers tickets off the list of things I would spend money for. I had earlier crossed off Philadelphia Eagles tickets in response to the players who chose to kneel for the national anthem. Long before this, I saved money by dropping my subscription to the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper, which became just another leftist rag. In fact, I choose not to enter the city of Philadelphia itself unless I absolutely have to. Its clueless, left-wing mayor will have to forego my sales tax contributions (including his ridiculous social engineering soda tax). His atrocious roads are pretty bad for my car anyway (another savings!). And the suburbs have restaurants and venues as good or better. And parking is free, not larcenous. I wonder how many have made this choice regarding (leftist) cities across America.

So, I thought, what else has the Left ruined for me, and in the process saved me money? Well, I no longer contribute a dime to my college alma mater, and haven’t since they invited the buffoon, Chris Matthews, as their commencement speaker. Second, I attend the movies hardly at all anymore, thanks to Hollywood’s antics. I can’t see the character for the repugnant actor/actress. I also scaled back my cable subscription due to the disgust I have for Comcast and Disney. I read more/learn more, instead. Just last week, I chose a much more reasonable store brand sneaker, over the odious Nike brand, after it made Kaepernick their spokesperson. Likewise, I gave up Ben and Jerry’s ice cream for store brand, and chose AMAC over the costlier AARP, as a retirement organization. I wouldn’t give a dime to Progressive Insurance, but in fact, made a good deal on a less expensive policy from a competitor, with much better service. Oh, and my savings? It let me increase my contribution to Judicial Watch. So, thank you to the corporate Left everywhere!