...And they say Trump is a jerk

Trump is Vlad the Impaler — "Tomorrow Donald Trump, with the aid of the Attorney General of the United States, will try to drive a stake through the heart of Democracy." —Rob Reiner

Browsing the media will reveal the daily dose of stupid and gross things liberals say about Donald Trump. Trump is Vlad the Impaler. Trump is pimping America. Trump is a narcissist. Trump is a Russian agent. Trump is something so gross that only an addled adolescent boy could conceive of and then actually put the words in print.

Archie Bunker overestimated this guy's intellectual capacity.

Trump is pimping America — "Trump's criticism of Rep #IlhanOmar is complete hypocrisy. Trump says 'WE WILL NEVER FORGET (9/11)!' Yet it is Trump who's been acting as al-Qaeda's big brother and protector in Syria, and turned America into the prostitute of AQ's biggest supporter — the Saudis #WeWillNeverForget" —Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard is what happens when you take elocution cues from Rashida Tlaib, and it's not pretty.

Trump is a narcissist — "In fact, the country in so many ways has been moving toward a profound narcissism. This we see perhaps epitomized, some would say, in our president. But it goes beyond just this president. It's the culture and the political conversation." —Andrea Mitchell

The culture of political conversation is controlled by the Left. From smearing a MAGA hat–wearing teenager to banning conservative speakers from universities to labeling anybody who disagrees with Democrats a "deplorable," leftists are the very definition of preening political vanity.

Trump is a Russian agent — "Certainly, he [Donald Trump] conspired with the Kremlin and with the oligarchs of Russia." —Maxine Waters

I certainly wonder who coached Waters to phonate "oligarchs" — just imagine the crumpled pronunciation she would come up with if left to her own device.

Trump is something so gross that only an addled adolescent boy could conceive of and then actually put the words in print. Warning — Democrats are often uncivilized when mindlessly choosing epithets. This is because Democrats are uncivilized and mindless.

"Yo D--- Stain @realDonaldTrump the American People want that Full Mueller Report & We want it now Tubby." —Michael Rapaport

Boy, am I glad I don't know who this guy is. Five minutes in, Rapaport's presence would drain a lifetime of ratiocination from Einstein's brain. You could probably collect all of Rapaport's thoughts on one 3x5 note card, but handling it would be a toxic hazard.

Democrats are like day-old cow pie after a morning rain; we have to clean them off our shoes every darn day.