A sudden cluster of Islamic terror attacks on synagogues, thwarted

Frontline's Daniel Greenfield has a disturbing piece on the incidents, as well news of a surge of crazed Jew-hating rhetoric from Muslim leaders that has risen in assorted mosques around the country, which may be fueling it. He writes :

For all the left's howls about 'Islamophobia' and its supposed ' endangering ' of Muslims, the real issue is anti-Semitism and the terror attacks now surging from it. Three Islam-motivated massacres on synagogues — in Ohio , Montana , and Georgia — were all thwarted in just the last five months, with very little press coverage about how close the terrorists came.

All three Muslim terrorists were ISIS supporters. They were the same age and scattered around the country, from Montana to Georgia to Ohio. They origins lay in different cultures and parts of the world. And yet their terror plots all targeted Jews. What was it that created this cluster of three Islamic terror plots against synagogues? No specifics are given in the complaints. Even the names of the synagogues remain anonymous. The phenomenon was not noted by any media outlet. The same outlets that eagerly publish statistical compilations of attacks on Muslims, real or imaginary, once again turned a blind eye to this cluster.

He thinks it's connected to the surge in Jew-hating rhetoric and actual calls for violence against Jews suddenly coming out of mosques throughout the country:

Last year, there was a similar cluster, not of attack plots, but of incitement to violence. In December 2017, an Imam in New Jersey had been caught preaching of the Jews, "Count them one by one, and kill them down to the very last one. Do not leave a single one on the face of the Earth." In February 2018, an Imam in Texas had urged fighting the Jews and a Syrian refugee Imam in North Carolina had recited a hadith calling for the extermination of the Jews, "We will fight those Jews until the rocks and the trees will speak: 'Oh Muslim, this is a Jew behind me.'" The geographic diversity of these calls to violence in mosques from New Jersey to North Carolina to Texas, echoed the diversity of the latest Islamic terror plots in Montana, Georgia and Ohio. There is no particular reason to think that the three terrorists were influenced by imams from other states. What these numbers reveal is the incredible scope and range of Islamic anti-Semitism and violence in America.

Now that even congressional leaders, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), have made anti-Semitism respectable in the Democratic Party as well as impossible to censure, it signals an ugly emerging picture. Sick rhetoric is coming out of the mosques. People who listen to that sick rhetoric and go along with it are rolling into the Democratic Party's congressional leadership, hailed as the new wave and vanguard. They are not only escaping criticism, but drawing in a host of useful idiots rushing to their defense.

And the violence keeps getting scarier. Right now, the lawmen have thwarted the problem in three instances, but it doesn't mean they've cut the problem off at the roots. They'll still have to keep thwarting, getting it right every time, until they don't. One slips out, and a large number of innocent people are massacred. After then, the press will report "no known motive" for the attack.

Yet the answer as to why such an attack would go forth would be right there in this evidence.

It's time to stop letting these people into this country.