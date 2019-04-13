« Trump appears to embrace plan to bus illegals being released to sanctuary cities | Terrifying video on antisemitic conference at the University of North Carolina »
April 13, 2019

Ease of documenting MSM's/Democrats' use of word 'spying' about surveillance reveals genuine 'derangement'

By Thomas Lifson

Are the media and Democrats actually trying to prove themselves to be full of crap?  Given their own history of calling the federal government's surveillance efforts "spying," attempting to claim that A.G. Barr's use of that term is out of bounds only makes them look like hypocrites (and worse).  Yesterday, Twitter offered a huge number of examples of their fondness for the term when Americans not identified with the Trump administration were surveilling.

The Ace of Spades collected a very large number — overwhelming, in fact — of such examples in tweets issued by the real journalists of our age, in particular Sean Davis of The Federalist, who really went to town:  

Are the media and Democrats actually trying to prove themselves to be full of crap?  Given their own history of calling the federal government's surveillance efforts "spying," attempting to claim that A.G. Barr's use of that term is out of bounds only makes them look like hypocrites (and worse).  Yesterday, Twitter offered a huge number of examples of their fondness for the term when Americans not identified with the Trump administration were surveilling.

The Ace of Spades collected a very large number — overwhelming, in fact — of such examples in tweets issued by the real journalists of our age, in particular Sean Davis of The Federalist, who really went to town:  

Sean Davis was not alone:

And the great Andrew McCarthy provided the proper literary reference for understanding the attitude of the FBI's counterintelligence operation where Peter Strzok worked:

 

 

Sane people and institutions would realize that feigning outrage over their enemies' use of a word they had themselves frequently employed for the same phenomenon would only damage their own credibility.  Especially when their bête noire is fond of — and accomplished at — calling out their own hypocrisy.

Yet here we have leading Democrats, media, and even the former director of the FBI piously denouncing the use of the word "spying" by A.G. Barr to describe the undeniable use of electronic surveillance (AKA wiretapping) and even the attempted insertion of covert agents into the Trump campaign.

I don't think they imagine that the internet has developed amnesia.  Nor have they developed amnesia about their own fondness for the term "spying" to describe domestic surveillance.  In my view, the explanation lies in a compulsion, driven by clinical derangement, specifically Trump Derangement Syndrome, that short-circuited all rational consideration of the wisdom of this approach.

Their derangement is leading them to slit their own throats, and they don't even see it.  They are making themselves objects of scorn.

We live in a remarkable time.

 

 