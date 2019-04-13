Terrifying video on antisemitic conference at the University of North Carolina

Ami Horowitz, the investigatory filmmaker who often exposes campus madness, has produced a video that ought to terrify anyone familiar with the history of Weimar Germany. Then, as now, universities were among the leaders in whipping up Jew-hatred and actually persecuting Jews. One of the neglected aspects of the origins of the Holocaust is that the purge of Jews from Germany's famous universities opened up new career possibilities for those faculty and students who remained once their institutions were Judenrein. We are not (yet) at the point of expelling Jews from faculties and student bodies, but we are at the point of violent attacks on Jews being justified by faculty members at prestigious universities, as a jaw-dropping interview in Horowitz's latest video (embedded below) shows. We are also at the point where multiple academic departments at such a university — a publicly owned and funded institution of (purported) higher learning — are comfortable sponsoring an academic conference with open Jew-hatred, and government funds (nearly a quarter million dollars!) are allocated to sponsor it.

Horowitz was denied access to film the conference but snuck in sound equipment and somehow managed to get a clip of the crowd cheering when the speaker onstage complimented them: "You look beautifully antisemitic," to the accompaniment of loud music and strobe lights. If you are not Jewish and think this doesn't affect you, think again. Jews are only the first on the list of targets. Hat tip: Geller Report. Image credits: YouTube screen grabs.