Time for the GOP to get behind our president

As a longtime conservative activist, who has engaged directly with leftists, I have seen every manner of lie and deceit, so, as with Jussie Smollett, when the “Russian collusion” narrative entered our consciousness with the election of Donald J. Trump, I knew from the jump that it was a sham. Sadly, a large swath of the American public, were caught up in the daily drumbeat of certainty that the president colluded with the Russians to steal the election from her highness. Hillary Clinton.

For argument’s sake, I’ll give our Republican representatives the benefit of the doubt that the possibility of wrongdoing might have caused some to be cautious in throwing their support behind a man who, by implication, may have taken them down by their loyalty and support, but with the release of Robert Mueller’s report of “no finding of wrongdoing” by the president or his campaign team, it is now time to get behind our president. You may not like Donald Trump personally, and you’re not obligated to support 100% of his agenda, but he is your teammate. To use a hockey metaphor: your guy took countless high sticks to the back of his head. You need to clear the bench and stand up for your teammate. Anything short of clear and unequivocal support is unacceptable (Wakeup call to Mitt Romney). The left are hell-bent on destroying America, and by extension western civilization. Today is a great victory for the good guys, but don’t think for a minute that the left is going to take today’s findings sitting down. They are already planning their next attack. Stand with your president. Stand with the 62 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump.