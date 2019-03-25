Democrats and their choices!

Democratic primary voters were read a list of 20 announced and potential candidates for the 2020 nomination. Biden is the top choice at 31 percent, followed by Sanders at 23 percent.

According to a new poll, Democrats want a white guy on top of their ticket :

California Sen. Kamala Harris (8 percent) and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (8 percent) make up a second tier. They are followed by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (4 percent), Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (4 percent), and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (2 percent).

To be sure, this is probably another poll that has more to do with name recognition than ideology. My guess is that it will change when former VP Biden actually goes out and starts answering questions or telling stories or embracing women.

Nevertheless, it shows me the real divide or confusion in the party.

VP Biden and Senator Sanders will have a hard time agreeing on anything except that they think that President Trump is bad.

I also wonder how a Democratic convention goes home excited to campaign for a man like VP Biden. As a conservative Democrat told me yesterday: "Nice guy, but have we ever elected an 80-year-old before"?

The Milwaukee convention is 18 months away but this is a party with a huge identity crisis. The realists, like my aforementioned friend, understand that a leftist message will sink the party. On the other hand, the delegates on the floor are not going to be crazy about a candidate like VP Biden.

I smell a 3rd party. Do you?

