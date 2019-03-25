« Time for the GOP to get behind our president | New Zealand imposes draconian censorship on wake of mosque massacre »
March 25, 2019

Sheila Jackson Lee refuses to accept Mueller finding

By Thomas Lifson

It was a simple question that Kasie Hunt asked Representative Sheila Jackson Lee yesterday on MSNBC:

 

First of all, do you agree, do you believe the conclusion that Robert Mueller made that there is no evidence that the president or his associates colluded with Russia?

She just couldn’t do it, couldn’t give a straight answer. Watch, in a tweet from RNC Research:

 

 

It was a simple question that Kasie Hunt asked Representative Sheila Jackson Lee yesterday on MSNBC:

 

First of all, do you agree, do you believe the conclusion that Robert Mueller made that there is no evidence that the president or his associates colluded with Russia?

She just couldn’t do it, couldn’t give a straight answer. Watch, in a tweet from RNC Research:

 

 