Sheila Jackson Lee refuses to accept Mueller finding
It was a simple question that Kasie Hunt asked Representative Sheila Jackson Lee yesterday on MSNBC:
First of all, do you agree, do you believe the conclusion that Robert Mueller made that there is no evidence that the president or his associates colluded with Russia?
She just couldn’t do it, couldn’t give a straight answer. Watch, in a tweet from RNC Research:
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee refuses to accept Mueller’s findings of no collusionhttps://t.co/dmLUEZFTtt pic.twitter.com/Rr5XY9Jf4v— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2019
