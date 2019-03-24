The rare wisdom of our president is a gift

Politicians are used to seeing cowardice and being cowards. So used to it are they that they cannot even imagine there being another way. Our president has proven to be quite different. He is fearless. He is bold. He acts. He accomplishes. (What he would be accomplishing if those in his party had the courage to support him is hard to conceive.) If one takes a moment to look at his brilliance, it is a truly rare and beautiful thing.

First off, the attacks were made to wear him down and wear him out. To make him sue (and compromise) for peace. He did not. Two, they thought they could make him overreact, go beyond his jurisdiction. He did not do that, either. Three, when attacks on him directly failed, they went after his family. The media in the end were saying his children were going to be indicted. He did not wince. (Neither did they.) And what is even more an indicator of genius is that often the very thing that drove his enemies mad — and made it obvious to onlookers that they were mad (and thus not be believed) was seen by his supporters in a positive light. His good humor, for instance. This is a rare form of leadership — temperance crossed with almost outlandish boldness. (How often can those two words describe the same man at the very same time?) Thank God, it is rarely needed. That the "wise" cannot see this is to be expected. They worship what they themselves are: wordy, hapless, false, and ineffective. Our president is none of these things. He is truly something else. Something rare. Something wonderful. To think this nation received such a leader at this critical time by mere chance is to this writer unimaginable.