Rep. Ilhan Omar's CAIR fundraiser greeted by protesters

CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial, where several officials associated with the Muslim "charity" were convicted of funding Hamas, would not allow the press to hear what Omar had to say and the event was closed to the general public.

Noted anti-Semite and Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar travelled to California to address a fundraiser sponsored by the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and was greeted at the venue by more than 1000 protesters.

Fox News:

“Burn the Quran!," “Ilhan Omar, go to hell!” and “Shame on you, terrorists!" were among some of the messages shouted outside a Woodland Hills hotel where the Minnesota Democrat spoke at a fundraiser for the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of Greater Los Angeles, according to a report. The town is about 25 miles northwest of downtown L.A. The protesters lined a sidewalk area, where they waved Israeli flags and denounced the freshman congresswoman over recent remarks that some have described as anti-Semitic, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. The atmosphere was a mix of dancing and music mixed with the vitriolic comments against Omar, the report said. Omar, a 37-year-old immigrant from Somalia who came to the U.S. with her family in 1995, has faced a storm of criticism from pro-Israel politicians and groups after her February tweet that said “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” in reference to the support that some U.S. lawmakers have offered to Israel. The freshman Democrat drew scorn from Republicans and some in her own party. She later apologized and clarified her criticism of the Israeli government.

CAIR isn't the only terrorism linked group that Omar has spoken to. According to the Washington Free Beacon, she also addressed Islamic Relief, a group with deep ties to organizations that support terrorism against Israel:

Islamic Relief has come under congressional investigation for what lawmakers have described as its efforts to provide assistance to terrorist group such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. The charity has been banned by some countries as a result of these ties. In 2017, Congress sought to ban taxpayer funds from reaching the charity due to these terror links. A representative from Islamic Relief declined to provide the Free Beacon with any material related to Omar's appearance. "The event was closed to the media. No materials are available," the official said.

Nice company you're keeping there, Illy.

I'd love to know the subject and content of her speeches at these gatherings. But many Muslim groups refuse to open their events to the press, probably because they don't want remarks made by Muslim public figures like Omar to be "misinterpreted." So when she accuses American Jews of harboring "dual loyalties" - just like Hitler said of German Jews back in the 1930s - we won't "misinterpret" those remarks as being anti-Semitic.

Even though they are.

Democrats better wake up. Omar is becoming one of the new faces of the Democratic party. Her strident anti-Semitic comments are likely to get worse as she feels emboldened by the lack of criticism from her own party. While it's true, some Democrats have called her out for her Jew hatred, others have either remained silent or actually agree Jewish money controls politics and the media.