A huge problem for progs: minority students in elite NYC examination high schools were well represented in earlier generations

68% of all NYC public school students are Black or Latino.



To only have 7 Black students accepted into Stuyvesant (a *public* high school) tells us that this is a system failure.



Education inequity is a major factor in the racial wealth gap. This is what injustice looks like. https://t.co/89NKvXk4vg

A friend who read a fascinating article on Quillette, entitled, “In Defense of New York City’s Elite Pubic High Schools” happened to notice something that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez ought to ponder:

The photograph at the beginning of the piece shows students at one of the elite NYC high schools in 1944. There are twenty students whose race can be determined from the photo. Three are Black. That’s fifteen percent. (Source: Quillette) Today four percent of students at NYC’s elite high schools are Black. Are NYC schools more racist today than in 1944? No. Are NYC black students less intelligent than in 1944? No. So, what else explains this?

My short answer: identity politics. For a longer answer, refer to the writing of Thomas Sowell, who grew up in Harlem in the period before identity politics started inculcating ethnic pride in dysfunctional cultural characteristics.