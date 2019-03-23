Saturday Schadenfreude: Watch Dems predict Mueller probe results in Trump impeachment

It started out so well for the Democrats and the media. The frenzy over what Robert Mueller may have been uncovering in his probe of collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government led to speculation that always pointed to one thing: impeachment for Donald Trump. Now that Mueller has given his report to the Justice Department with no further indictments expected, it might be fun to look back and listen to what Democrats have been saying all these months about Trump and his prospects of being impeached or going to jail.

Maxine Waters is hysterical. I would love to have seen her face when the Mueller report dropped with no further indictments. The point that some Trump aides were going to jail turned out to be true, but what were they convicted of? Lying, covering up (to protect themselves), tax evasion (Manafort) — not an alleged crime relating to collusion among them. To distract from their massive failure on collusion, Democrats are saying Trump isn't out of the woods yet, that there are other grand juries looking at his finances, his Stormy Daniels payoff, and other financial crimes. What they're forgetting to add is that none of those investigations would have proceeded without the "certainty" that Mueller would find evidence that Trump was an agent of Russia and colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election. I think we should prepare ourselves for one or another local prosecutor finding something to indict Trump on. They believe they are doing God's work by trying to get Trump out of office, and with that kind of zeal, it's hard to imagine charges not being brought against the president for something. But the entire "collusion" narrative will go down the memory hole; the frenzy, the hysteria, the exaggerations, the lies will be forgotten, and they will all focus on another aspect of the effort to get Trump.