Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel toes the SPLC line

The state's Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Agustin Arbulu, the director of the Department of Civil Rights, announced they have started the creation of a process to document so-called "hate crimes" and bias incidents, even those that do not rise to the level of a crime or civil infractions.

For the record, Nessel, a 49-year-old Democrat, was elected to attorney general in 2018. She squeezed by Republican Tom Leonard, 48–46%. Interestingly, the Libertarian candidate pulled 2% of the vote. Fortunately, the Republicans still have a majority in both the Michigan House and the Senate, although the Wolverine state now has a straight-down-the-line liberal governor.

In justifying this lawless behavior, Nessel cites a report from the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center that claims that hate and extremist groups in Michigan have increased by more than 6 percent from 2017 to 2018. And indeed, so indebted to the SPLC is Nessel that she says she'll start her surveillance with the 31 Michigan organizations on its "hate" list.

Even the Detroit News admits, however:

Spots on the list are earned not necessarily through hateful actions but for expressions of opinion on social issues that don't adhere to left-wing ideology. Groups have been singled out as hateful by the SPLC for opposing gay marriage, abortion, and immigration. The SPLC is extremely reckless in its selection of groups on the hit list[.]

Back in July, the liberal Washington Post ran an article entitled "The Southern Poverty Law Center Has Lost All Credibility." And that was well before the SPLC's founder Morris Dees was abruptly fired under a cloud of racism, sexual harassment, and sex discrimination in his organization.

Add to that the many multi-million-dollar restitutions the SPLC had to make to people it falsely and recklessly accused of "hate." And now it has just been announced that Richard Cohen, head of this smear group for the Left, has resigned. The dominos are falling.

And yet, in spite of all this well documented and public information, Nessel and Arbulu persist in following the SPLC's ruinous lead. This shows, among many other things, the near fanatical devotion many of today's Democrats have to their leftist ideology. They are devoid of any traces of decency or respect for the Constitution or the rule of law, as they leverage the power of their government positions to advance their agenda. To me, this proves it is dangerous to elect or appoint a Democrat to any government position, even dog-catcher. You might find a worthy one in the mix, but it is not worth the risk.