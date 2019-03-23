Saturday Schadenfreude: Chris Matthews asks, 'How can they let Trump off the hook?'

See also: Saturday Schadenfreude: Rachel Maddow Chris Matthews has no tingle up his leg. With news that no further indictments will be forthcoming from the Mueller special counsel, Mighty Casey has struck out for Matthews, and there's no joy in MSNBCville.

But hope springs eternal, and last night Chris Matthews and his guests pursued a couple of lines of complaint. One is that Mueller never interviewed President Trump to spring a perjury trap. Another is the hope that the Southern District of New York will find some crimes...please! And there may well be some scraps for the attack dogs to pick up when A.G. Barr follows through on his promise to release as much as possible. The eyes, as usual, tell the story:

YouTube screen grab. Watch via YouTube: