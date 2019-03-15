Poor Ocasio-Cortez complains about her workload

But now that she is not merely a congresswoman but a media darling, it turns out that work life is more demanding than bartending and cadging tips. She may not have as much time to spend on buying clothing and makeup as she used to be able to. Watch her kvetch about the work demands her unexpected victory has brought:

The promise of “economic security for those unable or unwilling to work” when her Green New Deal was introduced may have been a personal priority.

Recall that this particular guarantee generated so much criticism that the document was pulled down rapidly. It was so embarrassing that one of her advisors went on TV and denounced that version as “doctored” – later proven to be a lie. Or maybe, more charitably, the promise was so stupid that a professor at Cornell Law School couldn't believe it was serious.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and left-wing group Media Matters teamed up to push a viral but inaccurate claim from one of her policy advisers about the contents of documents relating to her Green New Deal proposal. Robert Hockett, a Cornell law professor who is advising Ocasio-Cortez on her Green New Deal, claimed on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that her proposal did not include economic protections for those “unwilling to work” and claimed that the phrase came from a “doctored document.” “I, we, we never would, right? And AOC has never said anything like that, right? I think you’re referring to some sort of document that some, I think some doctored document that somebody other than us has been circulating,” Hockett answered, inaccurately. “Oh, I thought that came right from her, that was in the backgrounder from her office, is my understanding,” Carlson replied. “No, no. She’s actually tweeted it out to laugh at it. If you look at her latest tweets, it seems that apparently, some Republicans have put it out there,” Hockett insisted. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did, however, publish a “Green New Deal FAQ” that said it guarantees “economic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work,” contrary to Hockett’s claims. Her office later deleted the FAQ.

