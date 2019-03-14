Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's wild, wacky, and wonderful questioning of Wells Fargo chairman

Those cameras would record some of the most illogical, incoherent, idiotic, and just plain weird statements from a woman whose worldview has been shaped by socialism. That she's an ignoramus with a primary school understanding of most issues is a bonus.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez should get her own reality TV show. It would be a comedy, of course, with cameras following her around to record a typical day in the life of the face of the Democratic party.

Yesterday, AOC "grilled" the chairman of Wells Fargo, Timonthy Sloan, asking him a series of bizarre questions about "caging migrant children" and hypothetical leaks from the Dakota Access Pipeline. To his credit, Sloan maintained his cool, trying to bring AOC back to reality.

Business Insider:

He was before the committee to answer questions about widespread fraudulent misconduct by Wells Fargo employees. But Ocasio-Cortez asked why Wells Fargo had financed companies that built immigration detention centers in which children were separated from their parents. "Why was the bank involved in the caging of children and financing the caging of children to begin with?" the freshman representative from New York City fired off at the executive, who for a moment seemed nonplussed. "I don't know how to answer that question, because we weren't," Sloan responded.

No sane person would know how to answer that question. But Sloan tried:

"For a period of time, we were involved in financing one of the firms," Sloan said. "We aren't anymore. I'm not familiar with the specific assertions that you're making, but we weren't directly involved in that."

AOC got the idea for the question from a Guardian opinion piece that accused one company of building detention centers that put children in cages. The company denied the charge saying they didn't detain any unaccompanied children at all.

AOC simply reiterated her incorrect information and moved on:

"OK, so these companies run private detention facilities run by ICE, which is involved in caging children, but I'll move on," she said before pivoting to a new line of attack: the bank's funding for the Dakota Access pipeline, whose construction was opposed by local American Indian groups. "So hypothetically, if there was a leak from the Dakota Access pipeline, why shouldn't Wells Fargo pay for the cleanup of it, since it paid for the construction of the pipeline itself?" she asked.

Sloan's response to a question about a pipeline that hasn't even been built yet was a classic putdown:

Sloan: "Because we don't operate the pipeline."

For AOC, I think you actually have to really, really try to be that stupid.

As you might guess, there was pushback on Twitter to her inane questioning of Sloan. Her responses demonstrate a mind informed by socialist dogma:

Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan shuts down socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a House Financial Services Committee hearing



Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

This, right here, is a problem.



Institutions can engage in unlimited financing of fossil fuels, building unstable pipelines + reaping profits, but when the bill comes to clean up oil spills & fix damages - they can conveniently kick the can.



So, who will pay for climate change? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

Sea walls will have to go up as seas rise. Wildfires to put out. Roads repaved. Nascent technology to explore. Electrical grids replaced.



It's too late for us to not have to deal w/ the impact of climate change. At this point we shouldn't be debating IF we do it, it's how. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

The difference here is that we *already know* abt climate change.



We know that more fossil fuels will harm us. Banks know. Fossil fuel cos know. Gov + politicians know.



It's not an accident. It's cause+effect. We knew DAPL would leak. And we know the next gen is in danger. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

Excuse me, congresswoman, but how do we "know" that the pipeline will leak? Sheesh.

The key here is in the advance knowledge. When you *knowingly* do something that you know *in advance* will do harm, and do it anyway, you open yourself up.



Companies *know in advance* that climate change will get worse if we keep growing fossil fuel consumption and production. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

There is a method to AOC's madness. She wants to force banks to become an extension of government social policy. No loans to politically incorrect companies or individuals. Only loans to "approved" companies who, presumably, will be given instructions in how to comply with government polocy.

No wonder banks are terrified of AOC and her fellow socialists.