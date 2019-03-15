AOC: To hell with your 'thoughts and prayers' for victims of New Zealand massacre

At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.”



But I couldn’t say “imagine.”



Because of Charleston.

Pittsburgh.

Sutherland Springs.



What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8

This is perfectly understandable. "Thoughts and prayers" involve the two least favorite things for the left; thinking and praying.

The congresswoman was referencing the 2015 Charleston shooting at the Emmanuel A.M.E. Church that left nine dead, the 2017 Sutherland Springs shooting at the First Baptist Church that left 27 dead, and the 2018 Pittsburgh shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue that left 11 dead.

“What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?” she asked.

That sparked plenty of backlash on social media.

Lots of people — Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims — are lifting our Muslim brothers & sisters up in prayer tonight.



We’re praying for the victims & their families and are praying for the strength to make a better world.



Prayer unites.



Prayer heals.



Prayer is good. https://t.co/IDQJClc5AG — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 15, 2019

Yes the one way to show empathy for people murdered at their place of worship is to mock prayer https://t.co/qMe1jmPePQ — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 15, 2019

She is really a horrible human being. pic.twitter.com/lSJLdGHRPY — Master Beto (@GayPatriot) March 15, 2019

I suppose if you believe that thinking about the victims and praying for them is a waste of time, then yes, mocking prayer is a perfectly acceptable response - moronic, but acceptable.

If AOC thinks that praying for the victims is useless, how useless are the various gun control schemes she wants to impose on us? The doltish notion that any gun control proposal would prevent any mass shooting makes "thoughts and prayers" look like intelligent activism.

Many of the gun control measures in New Zealand have been proposed for the US.

Sydney Morning Herald:

Owning or using a firearm in New Zealand does require a licence. Applicants must be over 16 and pass a background check by New Zealand Police to check whether they are a "fit and proper person". A history of violence, relationships with criminals, a repeated involvement with drugs, or irresponsible consumption of alcohol are some of the reasons why someone might be denied a licence. Carrying a gun is only permitted for those with a "lawful, proper, and sufficient purpose", such as hunting, pest control or sports shooting. Self-defence is not considered a reason to have a gun. Two referees, including one spouse or parent, must be able to attest to an applicant's suitability to carry a gun in an interview with police. An arms officer from New Zealand Police will also pay a visit to their home to inspect security of the guns. Applicants must also attend a gun safety lecture and pass a test, where they have to get 28 out of 30 answers right.

Someone determined to carry out mass murder will find a way to get a gun regardless of the law. We don't know the exact circumstances of how the shooter got a hold of a firearm, but it wouldn't surprise us if he obtained it illegally. If that's the case, all the laws in the world would not have stopped this massacre.

Ocasio-Cortez is frustrated. And like any frustrated two year old, she is lashing out without reason or logic. Thankfully, few people will not offer their thoughts and prayers to the victims because most of us have a spark of humanity that allows us to feel for the victims.

AOC? Not so much.