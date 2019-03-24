Pelosi will reject classified briefing of Mueller's findings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told key Democrats in a conference call yesterday that she would reject a classified briefing on the Mueller report, saying the entire report should be made public.

Three sources who participated in a conference call among House Democrats said Pelosi (D-Calif.) told lawmakers she worried the Justice Department would seek to disclose Mueller's conclusions to the so-called Gang of Eight — the top Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate — which handles the nation’s most sensitive secrets. The substance of Gang of Eight briefings are heavily guarded. “Everyone pounded the transparency drum continuously,” said a source who was on the Saturday afternoon call. Pelosi said it was her belief that the findings of the report should be unclassified, a consistent theme from Democrats who said they wanted Attorney General William Barr to share virtually every scrap of paper connected to the Mueller report with Congress. Democrats repeatedly compared their demands for transparency to Republican efforts to obtain intricate details of the FBI’s handling of the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server. GOP lawmakers succeeded in obtaining thousands of FBI officials’ text messages connected to the Clinton probe, as well as agent notes, internal emails and thousands of files.

It's an idiotic comparison - a talking point, not based in reality. In the Clinton case, the FBI was probing a domestic scandal, where some classified information - easily redacted - was available on an open network, easily hacked by outsiders.

The Mueller report is partly based on highly classified sources - some of whose lives would be at risk if it was discovered they talked to the FBI or CIA. In addition, there were almost certainly intercepts - top secret wiretaps and other intelligence methods used to get information from Russians.

Why does Nancy Pelosi want to expose our intelligence sources and methods?

During the conference call, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) both cited the Clinton precedent as evidence to support their calls for complete transparency. “Things kind of unfolded very, very quickly yesterday. The primary reason for the call was just to rally the troops,” Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a member of the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, said in an interview Saturday. “While the special counsel’s work appears to be done, our work is not.” Democrats conferred as they awaited a high-level summary of Mueller’s findings from the Justice Department, which top Democrats said they expected to be delivered to Congress on Sunday or Monday. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who is likely to get the first indication from Barr when a summary is being delivered, said he would notify colleagues immediately.

Pelosi knows full well that the initial report to Congress has to be delivered in a classified setting. Her rejection of such a briefing is an indication of just how desperate Democrats are. With the collusion narrative in tatters, they are casting about for anything that will embarrass Trump and further other investigations by partisan prosecutors in New York.

It may not be over for Trump, but anything Democrats come up with will seem penny-ante compared to the Trump-collusion story.