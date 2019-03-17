On Friday, American politics took a grim turn

Friday was a horrid day not just for those killed, and their families (and for them it was unimaginably awful) but also for the direction of politics here and abroad. Suddenly, anti-Semitism is now a non-issue. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are no longer victimizers but victims. Islamophobia and the threat of white nationalism and its violent perpetrators -- in Norway, New Zealand, Charleston, Pittsburgh and Charlottesville -- is now the only story.

Also on Friday, children brainwashed on climate change were exploited in marches all over the world, suggesting an entire generation is gone to the left, and it will probably not come back.